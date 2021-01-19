OnePlus Nord N10 5G receives OxygenOS 10.5.9 update

OnePlus is rolling out the software update with version 10.5.9.BE89BA in Europe and in North America as 10.5.9.BE86AA to OnePlus Nord N10.

OnePlus Nord N10 was launched along with OnePlus Nord N100 smartphone last year. Now OnePlus has rolled out a new Oxygen OS 10.5.9 update for the OnePlus Nord N10 5G.

As announced by the company on forums, OnePlus is rolling out the software update with version 10.5.9.BE89BA in Europe and in North America as 10.5.9.BE86AA to OnePlus Nord N10.

The update improves power consumption, network stability alongwith security fixes and brings the January Android security patch as well to the device.

Changelog for Oxygen OS 10.5.9 on the OnePlus Nord N10:



System

1.Optimized power consumption

2.Updated Android Security Patch to 2021.01

Network

1. Further improved network stability

As always with OnePlus releases, the over-the-air rollout will be incremental. The OTA will reach a small percentage of users and a broader rollout will commence in a few days.

To recall, the OnePlus Nord N10 features a 6.49-inch full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Snapdragon 690 5G processor paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of Storage. The device runs on OxygenOS 10.5 based on Android 10.



The device is backed by a 4,300mAh battery that supports the company's Warp Charge 30T fast charging technology. For the cameras, there is a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor as well as a secondary sensor with a 119-degree ultra-wide lens. The other two sensors include dedicated macro as well as monochrome shooters. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.