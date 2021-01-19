Advertisement

OnePlus Nord N10 5G receives OxygenOS 10.5.9 update

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : January 19, 2021 11:37 am

Latest News

OnePlus is rolling out the software update with version 10.5.9.BE89BA in Europe and in North America as 10.5.9.BE86AA to OnePlus Nord N10.
Advertisement

OnePlus Nord N10 was launched along with OnePlus Nord N100 smartphone last year. Now OnePlus has rolled out a new Oxygen OS 10.5.9 update for the OnePlus Nord N10 5G.

 

As announced by the company on forums, OnePlus is rolling out the software update with version 10.5.9.BE89BA in Europe and in North America as 10.5.9.BE86AA to OnePlus Nord N10.

Advertisement

 

The update improves power consumption, network stability alongwith security fixes and brings the January Android security patch as well to the device.

 

Changelog for Oxygen OS 10.5.9 on the OnePlus Nord N10:


System
1.Optimized power consumption
2.Updated Android Security Patch to 2021.01

Network
1. Further improved network stability

 

As always with OnePlus releases, the over-the-air rollout will be incremental. The OTA will reach a small percentage of users and a broader rollout will commence in a few days.

 

To recall, the OnePlus Nord N10 features a 6.49-inch full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Snapdragon 690 5G processor paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of Storage. The device runs on OxygenOS 10.5 based on Android 10.


The device is backed by a 4,300mAh battery that supports the company's Warp Charge 30T fast charging technology. For the cameras, there is a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor as well as a secondary sensor with a 119-degree ultra-wide lens. The other two sensors include dedicated macro as well as monochrome shooters. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

OnePlus Nord N10 receives OxygenOS 10.5.8 update with December security patch

OnePlus releases OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 1 for OnePlus Nord

Mi 10i vs OnePlus Nord vs Samsung Galaxy M51: Finding the best mid-ranger

Latest News from OnePlus

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Poco M3 tipped to launch in India in February

MediaTek Dimensity 1200, Dimensity 1100 5G smartphone SoCs announced

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp

Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp
Jio Mart on Whatsapp, Oppo Reno 5G Pro lauched and much more

Jio Mart on Whatsapp, Oppo Reno 5G Pro lauched and much more
Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!

Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Unboxing, Hits and Misses of Samsung Galaxy S 21 Series

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Unboxing, Hits and Misses of Samsung Galaxy S 21 Series
Micromax mking TVs for OnePlus, Realme and Infinix

Micromax mking TVs for OnePlus, Realme and Infinix
lava Z6 First Impression

lava Z6 First Impression

Latest Picture Story

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies