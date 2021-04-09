OnePlus Nord LE announced and only a single unit is up for grabs

OnePlus has announced a new smartphone called OnePlus Nord LE that is exactly the same OnePlus Nord which the brand launched earlier, but with a different rear design

OnePlus has announced a new variant of its 9-month-old Nord smartphone, called the OnePlus Nord LE. It's a limited edition of the OnePlus Nord but the stock here is too limited.

The LE in the moniker of the phone stands for 'Literally Only One Edition' meaning only one OnePlus fan will be able to get his/her hands-on on the smartphone. The announcement was made by OnePlus Nord Product Manager Andy Liu on the OnePlus Forums according to whom the smartphone has the exact same specifications as the original OnePlus Nord but with a different design on the back.

The OnePlus Nord LE has a distinctive gradient that transitions from orange to green. There is also a smooth finish over the glossy one available on the OnePlus Nord in Blue Marble and Gray Onyx. OnePlus is not selling this smartphone at a higher price than that of the Nord but instead, is giving it away through a contest.

All you have to do is follow the @oneplus.nord Instagram handle and post a picture of your current smartphone on your Instagram feed telling OnePlus why you want to upgrade to OnePlus Nord through the caption. You will also have to include #SwitchToNord in your caption so the brand can find the entries through the hashtag.

The OnePlus Nord sports.44-inch Full HD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The phone comes with a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz screen sampling rate. The phone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 5G processor along with Adreno 620 GPU. It has a 48MP quad-rear camera setup and is backed by a 4000mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T 30W fast charging support.

In related news to OnePlus, the brand is being criticized in India for selling a different version of the OnePlus 9 5G than what is selling in the US. The Indian variant misses out on features such as Wireless Charging and more 5G bands.