OnePlus Nord Launch in India Live Updates

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 21, 2020 6:38 pm

The smartphone will be launched at an online-only event in the country today.
OnePlus is all set to launch its new smartphone, the OnePlus Nord in India. The smartphone will be launched at an online-only event in the country today. 

 

The launch event will begin at 7.30 P.M IST. It will be the world's first AR smartphone launch in which the viewers will be able to see the launch and they will be able to spend some ‘virtual’ time with the smartphone through augmented reality (AR). The company has revealed OnePlus Nord AR App available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

 

18:38 (IST)

21 Jul 2020

OnePlus Nord: Confirmed Camera Features

OnePlus has also confirmed the camera features of the OnePlus Nord smartphone. The company has revealed that the smartphone will come with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.75 aperture, OIS, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, 5-megapixel sensor and a macro sensor. For the front, there will be a dual-camera setup with a combination of 32-megapixel selfie along with an ultra-wide-angle lens with 105-degree field-of-view.

 

OnePlus Nord

18:31 (IST)

21 Jul 2020

OnePlus Nord confirmed features

The company has also confirmed that the OnePlus Nord will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 5G processor along with Adreno 620 GPU. OnePlus Nord will come with up to 12GB of RAM. Furthermore, Nord will be the first OnePlus smartphone to come with Google Comms Suite Integration, meaning that it will feature Messages, Dialer and Duo out-of-the-box.

 

OnePlus nord

17:28 (IST)

21 Jul 2020

OnePlus Nord Expected Price

Just a few hours before the launch, the pricing of the upcoming smartphone has been leaked online. As per the known tipster Onleaks, the OnePlus Nord comes with a starting price of Rs 19,999. The tipster has posted an image of an Amazon listing on OnePlus Nord. The image reveals that the smartphone will be priced at Rs 19,999 and the model will come with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

 

OnePlus Nord

