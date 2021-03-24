Advertisement

OnePlus Nord getting OxygenOS update in India with March Android Security Patch

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 24, 2021 5:32 pm

OnePlus Nord improves power consumption performance of the system.
OnePlus earlier rolled out the stable OxygenOS 11 Android 11 update for the OnePlus Nord. However, that build was soon pulled back due to bugs. But the update was paused by the company due to bugs. Later the brand re-released this update as OxygenOS 11.1.1.1. Now the device has received another update.

 

As announced by the company on forums, OnePlus is rolling out the software update with version OxygenOS 11.1.1.2.AC01DA in India, OxygenOS 11.1.1.2.AC01BA in Europe and OxygenOS 11.1.1.2.AC01AA in other global markets. It brings the Android Security Patch to 2021.03.

According to the changelog, the latest system update for the OnePlus Nord improves power consumption performance of the system, fixes the issue that the Privacy Policy page is displayed abnormally if the device is in Dark Mode and fixes the issue of delayed display of incoming calls when charging (IN only). It also fixes known issues and improved system stability.

 

Further, the update fixes the issue with the Calculator that the UI where results are showed is displayed abnormally and the issue with the abnormal display of Calculator button size. It also improves network connection stability (GLO only).

 

OnePlus says that as always, this OTA will be incremental. The OTA will reach a small percentage of users and a broader rollout will commence in a few days. In order to manually check the update, go to Settings > System > System updates.

 

OnePlus notes that users must make sure the battery level is above 30 percent and minimum of 3GB of available storage space before flashing the build.

Tags: OnePlus

 

