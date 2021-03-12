Advertisement

OnePlus Nord Android 11 update paused after users report bugs

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 12, 2021 1:20 pm

Latest News

OnePlus Nord recently started receiving OxygenOS 11 Android 11 update. But now, the rollout has now been paused by the company.

According to a OnePlus Community Consultant on the OnePlus Community Forums, the Android 11 update for the Nord was rolled back due to stability issues.

“The update has been temporarily paused to ensure a smooth user experience, due to some bugs that have been detected. We are now trying our best to investigate and will release an updated build ASAP in the near future. Users who have installed the previous version can get the issues fixed through the later version updates. Thank you very much for your patience” says staff member on the forums.

The update has been pulled due to the various issues some owners are experiencing after updating. Users who have received the update complained of issues such as battery drain, slow charging, app crashes, not getting notifications from apps like WhatsApp and Instagram.

OnePlus Nord started receiving Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 update in India earlier this month. The update brought new UI design, stability of some third-party apps, shortcut key for Dark Mode, ambient display tweaks, improvements to the shelf and gallery and more.

