OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition launched in India

OnePlus unveiled the Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition last week along with its price and the phone has officially been launched in India. The Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition is the same OnePlus Nord 2 from four months ago but with some cosmetic changes such as a new back panel with a Pac-Man inspired theme and which glows in the dark.

The OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition is priced at Rs 37,999 in India and will come in a single variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It will be available for purchase via the OnePlus store starting 12PM IST today. The device is also available in Blue Haze, Gray Sierra, and Green Woods colour options.

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition Specifications

The OnePlus Nord 2 sports a 6.43-inch FHD+ 90Hz AMOLED touchscreen. The display is HDR10+ certified with Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The MediaTek Dimensity 1200 AI chipset powers the smartphone. There’s up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The OnePlus Nord 2 has been launched with OxygenOS 11.3, whose codebase has been merged with ColorOS. The company has recently confirmed it will get 2 years of major software upgrades with 3 years of security patches. In addition, OnePlus Nord 2 5G has an in-display fingerprint sensor.

OnePlus already detailed the changes present in this new Pac-Man Edition Nord 2. The handset comes with a reimagined rear cover boasting a dual film design with phosphorescent ink applied to its innermost film, enabling the device to glow in the dark. This means that the OnePlus Nord 2 x PAC-MAN Edition glows in the dark, showcasing a maze inspired by the classic game.

Moving on, it is backed up by a 4,500 mAh dual-cell battery with 65W fast charging. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, 5G, 4G LTE, GPS, and USB Type-C port for charging. Additional features on the OnePlus Nord 2 include Haptics 2.0. AI features all over the software, dual stereo speakers, and more.

For optics, you get a triple camera setup on the rear. The sensors include a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor with OIS, an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel Mono cam. On the front, there’s a 32MP Sony IMX615 camera for selfies.