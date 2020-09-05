OnePlus Clover surfaces with Snapdragon 460 and 4GB RAM

The OnePlus Clover runs on Android 10 out of the box.

Advertisement

OnePlus launched OnePlus Nord mid-range smartphone this year in India and around the world. Now, the company is working on a budget segment smartphone with the OnePlus Clover.



OnePlus Clover has been spotted on Geekbench and some of the specifications of the device have also been leaked. As per the listing on Geekbench, the OnePlus Clover will be powered by 1.80GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon processor coupled with a 4GB RAM. However, could be more RAM variants of the device as well. OnePlus Clover motherboard is listed as “bengal” in the listing but it is not known which Snapdragon chipset the phone would be featuring.



The OnePlus Clover runs on Android 10 out of the box. The device has scored 245 points in the single-core tests and 1174 in the multi-core test in the GeekBench listing.



The OnePlus Clover will reportedly come with a 6.52 inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels. In terms of memory, the device is said to come with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which will be expandable via a microSD card slot. There will be a fingerprint sensor at the back.



For the camera, the phone will feature a triple rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary lens and two 2 megapixel lenses as well. As of now, there is no information on the selfie camera of the OnePlus Clover. The phone will reportedly feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC.



The phone will also feature a 3.5mm headphone jack. It is said to be powered by a large 6,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. The report claims that the phone might be able to last two days on a single charge. It will offer connectivity features such as 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth, and 3.5m audio jack.



Via