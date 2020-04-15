OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z launched with 20-hour battery life, Warp Charge support

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z has a neckband design with a power button on the neckband.

Advertisement

Along with the launch of OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 smartphones, OnePlus has also launched Bullets Wireless Z earphones. The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z is priced at $49.95 (Rs. 3,790 approx.) and it comes in Black, Blue, Mint, and Oat colour variants. They will also be launched in India soon as Amazon is teasing them.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z has a neckband design with a power button on the neckband. They are IP55 certified for sweat and water resistance.



The Bullets Wireless Z support Warp Charge via USB Type-C. OnePlus has claimed that the earphones are capable of lasting for 10 hours of audio after just 10 minutes of charging. After a full charge, the battery life is expected to be around 20 hours. It connects via Bluetooth 5.0 and has a Bluetooth range of 10 meters.



The earphones have in-line remote for volume, music playback and call controls. They have 9.2mm dynamic driver and super bass tone. The Low Latency Mode reduces latency to 110ms.



The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z supports easy pairing and can be connected to more than one device with support for easy switching. The earbuds also have magnetic control for pausing and starting music by joining and separating the earbuds. They weigh 28 grams.







Advertisement