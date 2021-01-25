OnePlus Buds Z Steven Harrington Limited Edition launched in India for Rs 3,699

OnePlus Buds Z Steven Harrington Edition have a two-tone purple and mint colour combo with a matching charging case.

OnePlus has today launched a limited edition of its Buds Z in collaboration with Los Angeles-based artist and designer Steven Harrington in India. OnePlus Buds Z Steven Harrington Limited Edition is priced at Rs 3,699.



The earphones will be available via an early access sale for Red Cable Club members from 12:00 PM today, 25 January 2021 till 11:59 PM on 26 January 2021 on OnePlus.in and the OnePlus Store App. The open sale for these designer earbuds will start on 27 January 2021 across OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon India, Flipkart.com and OnePlus offline stores.



OnePlus Buds Z Steven Harrington Edition have a two-tone purple and mint colour combo with a matching charging case. It features the artist's signature stylized graffiti along with artistic caricatures and designs. The collaboration inspired the artist to develop a new character called 'Cool Cat'.



The OnePlus Buds Z was launched alongside the OnePlus 8T back in October 2020. They are equipped with 10mm dynamic drivers and dynamic 3D stereo powered by Dolby Atmos. According to OnePlus, on a full charge, the OnePlus Buds Z provide 20 hours of playback time, while a quick 10-minute top-up provides three hours of audio. The Buds Z are also IP55 rated which makes them water and dust resistant.



The OnePlus Buds Z include Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity, environmental noise reduction for voice pickup and Quick Pair feature where it will connect with the device as soon as you open the case. They also have a Quick Switch function where you can connect multiple devices and switch between them using a 3-second long press.

