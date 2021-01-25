Advertisement

OnePlus Buds Z Steven Harrington Limited Edition launched in India for Rs 3,699

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 25, 2021 12:48 pm

Latest News

OnePlus Buds Z Steven Harrington Edition have a two-tone purple and mint colour combo with a matching charging case.
Advertisement

OnePlus has today launched a limited edition of its Buds Z in collaboration with Los Angeles-based artist and designer Steven Harrington in India. OnePlus Buds Z Steven Harrington Limited Edition is priced at Rs 3,699.

The earphones will be available via an early access sale for Red Cable Club members from 12:00 PM today, 25 January 2021 till 11:59 PM on 26 January 2021 on OnePlus.in and the OnePlus Store App. The open sale for these designer earbuds will start on 27 January 2021 across OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon India, Flipkart.com and OnePlus offline stores.
OnePlus Buds Z Steven Harrington Edition
OnePlus Buds Z Steven Harrington Edition have a two-tone purple and mint colour combo with a matching charging case. It features the artist's signature stylized graffiti along with artistic caricatures and designs. The collaboration inspired the artist to develop a new character called 'Cool Cat'.

The OnePlus Buds Z was launched alongside the OnePlus 8T back in October 2020. They are equipped with 10mm dynamic drivers and dynamic 3D stereo powered by Dolby Atmos. According to OnePlus, on a full charge, the OnePlus Buds Z provide 20 hours of playback time, while a quick 10-minute top-up provides three hours of audio. The Buds Z are also IP55 rated which makes them water and dust resistant.

The OnePlus Buds Z include Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity, environmental noise reduction for voice pickup and Quick Pair feature where it will connect with the device as soon as you open the case. They also have a Quick Switch function where you can connect multiple devices and switch between them using a 3-second long press.

'

Oneplus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro key specs leaked, tipped to come with 120Hz refresh rate, 4,500mAh battery

OnePlus 7, 7 Pro receive OxygenOS 11 Android 11 Open Beta update

OnePlus Nord N10 5G receives OxygenOS 10.5.9 update

OnePlus 9 Lite tipped to launch in India featuring Snapdragon 865

OnePlus Band launched in India at Rs 2,499

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro receive new OxygenOS update in India

Latest News from OnePlus

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Mi Watch Lite India launch imminent, gets BIS certification

U&i launches Killer wireless neckband for Rs 2,999

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp

Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp
Jio Mart on Whatsapp, Oppo Reno 5G Pro lauched and much more

Jio Mart on Whatsapp, Oppo Reno 5G Pro lauched and much more
Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!

Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Unboxing, Hits and Misses of Samsung Galaxy S 21 Series

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Unboxing, Hits and Misses of Samsung Galaxy S 21 Series
Micromax mking TVs for OnePlus, Realme and Infinix

Micromax mking TVs for OnePlus, Realme and Infinix
lava Z6 First Impression

lava Z6 First Impression

Latest Picture Story

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies