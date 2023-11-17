OnePlus begins teasing a new speaker in India: What to expect?

OnePlus has begun teasing a new and unusual product in India, and it is a speaker. It seems like the brand is readying itself to foray into a new audio product category after exploring the wireless neckband and TWS segment. Here’s what you can expect from the upcoming OnePlus speaker.

OnePlus posted teasers on its social media handles, including Instagram and X (formerly Twitter), where it teased the speaker’s design. The posts have various taglines such as “Got the music in you?”, “The wonder of music meets the power of tech”, and “Get ready to make some music”.

This suggests that it could be a music production-focused product as well. Returning to the design, one of the teasers gives us a glimpse of what the speaker could sport inside. One can notice multiple sub-woofers facing different directions. This could mean the speaker may get spatial audio support for a 360-degree experience.

Read More! OnePlus, Realme exit TV business in India: Report

Apart from that, one can argue that it would sport a transparent design by taking inspiration from Nothing, whose products rely on the unique transparent design element. On the other hand, it could only show the device’s internals, while the product itself would have a different design altogether. The speaker could potentially have a black and red colour scheme, red being the signature colour of OnePlus.

Whatever the case may be, we will have to wait until the company makes an official announcement regarding the product. So far, there have been no leaks, which suggest what it could bring to the table. One can expect the speaker to be priced reasonably, considering it would be the Chinese brand’s first product of this kind.

OnePlus hasn’t confirmed as to when the speaker is launching, but it states that it is “Coming Soon”.