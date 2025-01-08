OnePlus Announces 180-Day Phone Replacement Plan for the OnePlus 13 Series

OnePlus debuted the OnePlus 13 series smartphones in India and global markets yesterday, and it has now announced the 180-day phone replacement plan for the OnePlus 13 series. As the name of the plan suggests, customers will get a free replacement of their device in case of an hardware issue within a limited period of time.

Users who buy a OnePlus 13 Series device before February 13, 2025 will have the ultimate peace of mind guarantee: Free replacement within the first 180 days of purchase in an unlikely event of a hardware issue with their new OnePlus 13 or OnePlus 13R. “This unique and first of its kind plan will enable them to immediately get a free replacement device,” said OnePlus.

The initiative covers all device components, including screens, back covers, batteries, and motherboards, etc. In the unlikely event that any hardware quality issue arises within the 180-day period, customers are entitled to a one-time device replacement, bypassing repairs entirely and ensuring a worry-free experience.

The exchange process is simple and user-friendly. Customers can visit any authorized service center to confirm eligibility to receive a replacement device. From January 10 to February 13, the service will be offered free of charge to anyone who purchases the OnePlus 13 series.

Post this period, this premium service remains accessible via an optional paid protection plan. Priced at Rs 2599 for the OnePlus 13 and Rs 2299 for the OnePlus 13R, the 180-day phone replacement plan for the OnePlus 13 series extends the service for an additional three months, providing continued peace of mind.

The “180-Day Phone Replacement Plan” is part of OnePlus’s Project Starlight in India, a strategic vision for future investment in the region to enhance device durability, deliver exceptional service, and create features tailored specifically for the Indian market. As a part of this program, the company announced a Green Line Worry-Free Solution last month. Through this solution, the brand will offer a lifetime warranty against the green line issue on all their smartphones sold in India.

“To elevate its service efficiency and quality, OnePlus has significantly expanded its service network and enhanced its after-sale service support in India by increasing the number of service centers and optimizing service processes. Through Project Starlight, OnePlus will continue to deliver faster customer responses, better transparency, enhanced user education programs, and more convenient in-store experiences,” OnePlus added.