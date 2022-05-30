OnePlus Ace Racing Edition tipped to launch as OnePlus 10R Lite in India

OnePlus Ace Racing Edition smartphone was recently announced in China. Now the same phone may launch in India as OnePlus 10R Lite.

Tipster Mukul Sharma in a Twiiter post says that the OnePlus Ace Racing Edition will be rebranded as the OnePlus 10R Lite in India. The OnePlus 10R Lite moniker has been spotted on the Indian IMEI database website with the model number PGZ110.

OnePlus Ace Racing = OnePlus 10R Lite? pic.twitter.com/A7rUQKsqS9 — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) May 30, 2022

So if true, the upcoming phone will feature the same set of specifications as the OnePlus Ace Racing Edition. The company is yet to release any information regarding this device. We expect the phone to surface in more leaks in the coming days.

OnePlus Ace Racing Edition Specifications

The phone feature a 6.59-inch IPS LCD screen that produces an FHD+ resolution with 2412 x 1080 pixels Further the display comes with up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and up to 240Hz touch sampling rate.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by a 2.85GHz octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max chipset. This will be coupled with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage.

For security, it features a side-facing fingerprint scanner. Besides, it will also have a 3.5mm audio jack but lacks an alert slider.

The upcoming OnePlus phone features a triple rear camera setup in terms of optics. There will be a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. In addition, for selfies, it will have a 16-megapixel front camera with an f/2.05 lens.

The phone runs on the Android 12 OS on the software front, which will be overlaid with the ColorOS UI 12.1. Lastly, it is packed with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 67W Super Flash Charge fast charging that can charge up to 80% in 29 minutes.