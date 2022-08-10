OnePlus Ace Pro launched with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

OnePlus has launched the rebranded OnePlus 10T in China as the OnePlus Ace Pro which comes with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, a triple camera setup and 150W fast wired charging. Apart from that, the device has a design similar to this year’s OnePlus 10 Pro.

OnePlus Ace Pro comes for CNY 3,799 (approx Rs 44,800) for the mid-tier variant with 16GB + 256GB storage. The variant with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage has been priced at CNY 3,499 (approx Rs 41,200) while the variant with 16GB RAM + 512GB storage is available for CNY 4,299 (approx Rs 50,700).

OnePlus Ace Pro Specifications

OnePlus Ace Pro comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED FHD+ 120Hz display that produces a 360Hz touch sampling rate. Further, the display supports HDR10+, P3 colour gamut, 10-bit colour depth and has Corning Gorilla Glass protection. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The OnePlus Ace Pro has a triple-camera setup on the back headlined by a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor with Optical (OIS) and Electronic (EIS) image stabilization. In addition to the main camera, the device has a 119.9-degree 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP f/2.4 macro sensor. There’s a 16MP sensor at the front for selfies.

The device houses a 4,800mAh battery with support for 150W fast charging. However, inside the box you get a 160W SuperVOOC charger. The device also offers other features such as dual stereo speakers, Wi-Fi 802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.2, and NFC. Lastly, it ships with Android 12 with OxygenOS 12.1 on top.