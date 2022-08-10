HomeNewsOnePlus Ace Pro launched with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

OnePlus Ace Pro launched with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

OnePlus Ace Pro has arrived in China.

By Abhishek Malhotra
OnePlus Ace Pro Specifications

Highlights

  • OnePlus Ace Pro has launched in India
  • OnePlus Ace Pro comes with 150W wired charging
  • OnePlus Ace Pro has Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

OnePlus has launched the rebranded OnePlus 10T in China as the OnePlus Ace Pro which comes with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, a triple camera setup and 150W fast wired charging. Apart from that, the device has a design similar to this year’s OnePlus 10 Pro.

OnePlus Ace Pro comes for CNY 3,799 (approx Rs 44,800) for the mid-tier variant with 16GB + 256GB storage. The variant with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage has been priced at CNY 3,499 (approx Rs 41,200) while the variant with 16GB RAM + 512GB storage is available for CNY 4,299 (approx Rs 50,700).

OnePlus Ace Pro Specifications

OnePlus Ace Pro comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED FHD+ 120Hz display that produces a 360Hz touch sampling rate. Further, the display supports HDR10+, P3 colour gamut, 10-bit colour depth and has Corning Gorilla Glass protection. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The OnePlus Ace Pro has a triple-camera setup on the back headlined by a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor with Optical (OIS) and Electronic (EIS) image stabilization. In addition to the main camera, the device has a 119.9-degree 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP f/2.4 macro sensor. There’s a 16MP sensor at the front for selfies.

Read More: OxygenOS 13: OnePlus maintains its streak of unkept promises

The device houses a 4,800mAh battery with support for 150W fast charging. However, inside the box you get a 160W SuperVOOC charger. The device also offers other features such as dual stereo speakers, Wi-Fi 802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.2, and NFC. Lastly, it ships with Android 12 with OxygenOS 12.1 on top.

OnePlus Ace Pro

OnePlus Ace Pro
  • ChipsetSnapdragon 8 Gen 1+
  • RAM (GB)8, 12, 16
  • Storage128, 256, 512
  • Display6.7-inch, 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • Front Camera16MP
  • Primary Camera50MP + 8MP + 2MP
  • Battery4800mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 12

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Previous articleGarmin Enduro 2 launched with up to 46 days of battery life
RELATED STORIES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Load more

Crypto News

Load more

© 2022 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.