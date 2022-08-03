OnePlus Ace Pro August 3 launch event postponed

OnePlus has postponed the launch event of the OnePlus Ace Pro in China which was scheduled today i.e Augsut 3 in the Chinese market. The event was set for today at 7 PM local time (4:30 PM IST).

The company has announced the new development on the Chinese microblogging website, Weibo. It only states that the OnePlus Ace Pro event is postponed, but OnePlus has not yet revealed the reason for postponing the launch event.

While OnePlus has cancelled the China event, the OnePlus 10T launch event, which is also scheduled today in New York, is likely to go on as per schedule. The company has so far not announced anything about postponing the OnePlus 10T launch for the global markets.

OnePlus Ace Pro Specifications

OnePlus Ace Pro will feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. Further, It is expected to carry support for a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, OnePlus has already confirmed Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC for the phone.

The TENAA listing states that it will come with 8 GB / 12 GB / 16 GB of RAM. Further, there will be 128 GB / 256 GB / 512 GB storage variants. The company said that it has scored 1141383 points on AnTuTu.

The phone will pack a 4,800mAh battery with 150W rapid charging support. It will come preinstalled with Android 12 OS and ColorOS 12.1. Further, there will be an in-screen fingerprint scanner.

For the camera, the device will sport a triple camera unit. There will be a 50-megapixel sensor with an f/1.8 lens along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies, there will be a 16-megapixel shooter.

Lastly, the OnePlus Ace Pro has 163 x 75.4 x 8.75mm dimensions, and it weighs 203.5 grams.