OnePlus a sub-brand of Oppo: Leaked Memo

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : June 22, 2021 1:25 pm

Per a leaked memo, OnePlus has become a sub-brand of Oppo but will continue to operate as a separate entity
OnePlus and Oppo have shared a lot in common in the past few years, including hardware design, and it seems like a merger between the two has resulted in OnePlus becoming a sub-brand of Oppo, which a leaked memo shows. 

 

Tipster Evan Blass leaked a document on Twitter that appears to be an internal memo containing the points that the public relation department of OnePlus could use. For example, in answer to the question in the memo, which states the relationship between Oppo and OnePlus after the merger, the answer reads, “With the integration, OnePlus becomes a brand within Oppo, however, will continue to function as an independent entity". 

 

Last week, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau announced that the merger would help OnePlus and Oppo “streamline resources” and improve their efficiencies, which the leaked memo reiterates. 

 

Interestingly, the memo also notes to direct employees regarding not to answer any questions relating to the software in both Oppo and OnePlus phones, which are ColorOS and OxygenOS. OnePlus ships its phones with OxygenOS, which gives a near-stock Android experience, but the company decided to replace the Chinese counterpart of the software (Hydrogen OS) with ColorOS earlier this year. 

 

However, Lau has confirmed that the global markets will continue to get OxygenOS in OnePlus phones. The leaked memo also states that the user data OnePlus receives from devices would continue to store in its own servers. There would be no changes in customer contact channels and public relations as both OnePlus and Oppo would remain independent brands.

 

The merger between the two companies is not likely to bring any major changes to a customer's experience as both the brands already share the supply and manufacturing chain. 

