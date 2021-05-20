OnePlus 9R gets OxygenOS 11.2.1.2 update in India

The OnePlus 9R update is based on Android 11 and it fixes general issues and brings system improvements.

OnePlus 9R was launched in India along with OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro smartphones in March this year. Now, the company is rolling out a new update to the OnePlus 9R.



OnePlus has rolled out OxygenOS 11.2.1.2 for OnePlus 9R users in India. The update is based on Android 11 and it fixes general issues and brings system improvements. It also brings May Android security patch to the device.

The update for OnePlus 9R was announced through a post on the OnePlus Community Forum. It fixes the abnormal silent notification issue after muting the media volume, UI issues in Freeform Windows and the issue that newly saved notes can't sync to Shelf in time.

As usual, OnePlus said that this OTA will be incremental. The OTA will reach a small percentage of users today, and will start a broader rollout in a few days. To manually check for the update, head to Settings > System > System Updates > Download and install.

Take a look at complete changelogs below:

System

Fixed the abnormal silent notification issue after muting the media volume

Fixed UI issues in Freeform Windows

Fixed general issues and improved system stability

Updated Android security patch to 2021.05

Notes

Fixed the issue that newly saved notes can't sync to Shelf in time

OnePlus Games

Improved the overall user experience

Gallery

Improved picture preview smoothness

Camera

Improved the camera stability and shooting performance

Fixed the abnormal image issue under Nightscape mode