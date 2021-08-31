OnePlus 9 RT BIS listing suggests launch in India

OnePlus 9 RT is expected to be launched in India and China in October. Now the OnePlus 9 RT has been certified by Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) in India.

OnePlus smartphone with model number model number ‘EB2101′ has been certified by BIS. The appearance on the BIS indicates that the India launch of the OnePlus smartphone is just around the corner.

The listing was first spotted by tipster Mukul Sharma. The listing only shows the model number and does not reveal any major details for the upcoming OnePlus phone. But it shows that the phone will be launched in the Indian market.

Take a look at his tweet:

OnePlus MT2111 (possibly the 9 RT) visits the Indian BIS certification.#OnePlus pic.twitter.com/tzjZ2UKdi3 — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) August 29, 2021

Earlier, the specifications and the pricing for the device were leaked. OnePlus 9 RT will arrive in three variants with 8GB and 12GB of RAM. The trio will have different storage, including 128GB and 256GB. The 8GB + 128GB model should cost ¥2999 (approx Rs 34,300), 8GB + 256GB at ¥3299 (approx Rs 37,700) and the 12GB + 256GB trim will cost ¥3599 (approx Rs 41,100).

OnePlus 9 RT Specifications

The OnePlus 9 RT should sport a 6.55-inch FHD+ E3 AMOLED display. It will have a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, a refresh rate of 120Hz. It should have an in-display fingerprint sensor also. The phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with Adreno 650 GPU. Moreover, it will have 8GB/12GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of internal storage.

The smartphone features a quad-rear camera setup per the leak. There’s a 50MP IMX766 main sensor, a 16MP IMX481 ultra-wide camera with 123 FoV, as well as a 2MP monochrome sensor. On the front, there is a 16MP camera for selfies.

On the battery front, the phone will pack a 4,500mAh that supports 65W Warp Charging. It will run Android 12-based Oxygen OS 12 out of the box.

The 9 RT will feature dual speakers and an X-axis vibration motor. Further, connectivity options may include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and NFC.