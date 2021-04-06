OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro get OxygenOS 11.2.2.2 update in India

This is the second major update after receiving the first update just a day after their launch.
OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro smartphones were launched last month. Now the phones have started receiving a new software update with camera and charging improvements.
This is the second major update after receiving the first update just a day after their launch. This time OnePlus has rolled out OxygenOS 11.2.2.2.LE25DA for OnePlus 9, and as OxygenOS 11.2.2.2.LE15DA for OnePlus 9 Pro users in India.
As usual, OnePlus said that this OTA will be incremental. The OTA will reach a small percentage of users today, and we'll begin a broader rollout in a few days.
The OnePlus 9 Pro already went on sale in India while the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9R will be available from April 15.
Here is the Changelog:
System
Improved the charging stability to provide a better user experience
Improved WhatsApp's video clarity when giving video calls
Improved the vibrating performance of games such as Call of Duty and PUBG
Fixed the issue that the time of Last Full Charge is reset after restarting the device
Fixed the issue that the icon showing low battery is not displayed in the status bar
Fixed the small probability issue that the device may restart when playing games
Fixed known issues and improved system stability
Updated Android security patch to 2021.03
Updated GMS package to 2021.02
Dark Mode
Fixed the issue that the navigation bar of split-screen apps might not be adapted to Dark Mode
Camera
Improved the sharpness, noise and white balance of the rear camera
Improved the white balance performance of the front camera
Improved the zoom performance
Improved the camera stability
