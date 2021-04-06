Advertisement

OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro get OxygenOS 11.2.2.2 update in India

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 06, 2021 2:07 pm

Latest News

This is the second major update after receiving the first update just a day after their launch.
Advertisement

OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro smartphones were launched last month. Now the phones have started receiving a new software update with camera and charging improvements.

 

This is the second major update after receiving the first update just a day after their launch. This time OnePlus has rolled out OxygenOS 11.2.2.2.LE25DA for OnePlus 9, and as OxygenOS 11.2.2.2.LE15DA for OnePlus 9 Pro users in India.

Advertisement

 

As usual, OnePlus said that this OTA will be incremental. The OTA will reach a small percentage of users today, and we'll begin a broader rollout in a few days.

 

The OnePlus 9 Pro already went on sale in India while the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9R will be available from April 15.

 

Here is the Changelog:

 

System
Improved the charging stability to provide a better user experience
Improved WhatsApp's video clarity when giving video calls
Improved the vibrating performance of games such as Call of Duty and PUBG
Fixed the issue that the time of Last Full Charge is reset after restarting the device
Fixed the issue that the icon showing low battery is not displayed in the status bar
Fixed the small probability issue that the device may restart when playing games
Fixed known issues and improved system stability
Updated Android security patch to 2021.03
Updated GMS package to 2021.02

 

Dark Mode
Fixed the issue that the navigation bar of split-screen apps might not be adapted to Dark Mode

 

Camera
Improved the sharpness, noise and white balance of the rear camera
Improved the white balance performance of the front camera
Improved the zoom performance
Improved the camera stability

 

OnePlus 9R 5G officially teased with gaming triggers ahead of March 23 launch

OnePlus 9 series, OnePlus Watch Launching Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price and Specifications

OnePlus 9 series launched along with OnePlus 9R, OnePlus Watch

OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro receive first software update with camera improvements

OnePlus 9 Pro now available for sale for Amazon Prime members

Latest News from OnePlus

You might like this

Tags: OnePlus

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Oppo F19 launched in India with 48MP triple cameras, 5,000mAh battery: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy F41 receives One UI 3.1 update in India

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!
Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies