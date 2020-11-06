Advertisement

OnePlus 8T receives OxygenOS 11.0.3.4 update with camera and system improvements

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : November 06, 2020 4:42 pm

Latest News

The new OnePlus 8T update brings more fixes, optimizations and improvements.
Advertisement

After recently rolling out the OxygenOS 11.0.2.3 update to OnePlus 8T, OnePlus has now rolled out OxygenOS 11.0.3.4 update for OnePlus 8T in India. The new update brings more fixes, optimizations and improvements.


The update for the smartphone comes with version 11.0.3.4.KB05BA in Europe, and 11.0.3.4.KB05AA in North America. According to the changelog shared by OnePlus on its official community forum, the update improves system power consumption performance to reduce heating and mis-touch prevention to offer a better gaming experience.

The update optimises fluidity with some mainstream games to reduce lagging risks, user experience with Alert Slider by adding toast messages when switching among the 3 modes, fixes the issue that the status bar kept hovering on the screen in landscape mode and fixes the issue that Play Store could not install the app.

In terms of camera, OnePlus said that OxygenOS 11.0.3.4 brings improved camera stability and optimised imaging effect for a better shooting experience.

Further, the update optimizes mobile network connection to improve the network intensity with the signal. It also fixes the small probability issue with network interruption while playing games.

 

OnePlus says the update is being rolled out in stages and should reach your device very soon. If you have not received a notification for the update, you can manually check for it by going to Settings > System > System updates.

You can check the full changelog below:

System

Advertisement

-Improved system power consumption performance to reduce heating

-Improved mis-touch prevention to offer a better gaming experience

-Optimized fluidity with some mainstream games to reduce lagging risks

-Optimized user experience with Alert Slider by adding toast messages when switching among the 3 modes

-Fixed the issue that the status bar kept hovering on the screen in landscape mode

-Fixed the issue that Play Store could not install the app

 

Camera

-Optimized the imaging effect to bring you with better shooting experience

-Improved camera stability

 

Network

-Optimized mobile network connection to improve the network intensity with signal

-Fixed the small probability issue with network interruption while playing games

 

OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition to be announced on November 2

OnePlus 8T receives OxygenOS 11.0.2.3 update

OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition smartphone announced

Latest News from OnePlus

You might like this

Tags: OnePlus

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale: Discounts on Poco C3, M2, M2 Pro and more

Samsung Galaxy M21s launched with 64MP triple rear cameras, 6000mAh battery

5 Reasons That make The iOS 14 Update A Must Have

Search your plan

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Air Purifiers under Rs 15,000

Top 5 Air Purifiers under Rs 15,000

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

Pubg Coming Back, Whatsapp Payments Starts, YouTube, Oppo A15

Pubg Coming Back, Whatsapp Payments Starts, YouTube, Oppo A15
We are soon coming back on Micromax Smartphones: Indus

We are soon coming back on Micromax Smartphones: Indus
Apple iPhone 12: First Impression

Apple iPhone 12: First Impression
Nokia Iconic Phones coming soon, LG Rollable smartphone, Poco M2 Pro Price cut, Galaxy S21

Nokia Iconic Phones coming soon, LG Rollable smartphone, Poco M2 Pro Price cut, Galaxy S21
Micromax In Note 1vs Xiaomi redmi Note 9: Can Micromax displace the Leader?

Micromax In Note 1vs Xiaomi redmi Note 9: Can Micromax displace the Leader?
Micromax IN Smartphones: Should U buy?

Micromax IN Smartphones: Should U buy?

Latest Picture Story

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies