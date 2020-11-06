OnePlus 8T receives OxygenOS 11.0.3.4 update with camera and system improvements

The new OnePlus 8T update brings more fixes, optimizations and improvements.

Advertisement

After recently rolling out the OxygenOS 11.0.2.3 update to OnePlus 8T, OnePlus has now rolled out OxygenOS 11.0.3.4 update for OnePlus 8T in India. The new update brings more fixes, optimizations and improvements.





The update for the smartphone comes with version 11.0.3.4.KB05BA in Europe, and 11.0.3.4.KB05AA in North America. According to the changelog shared by OnePlus on its official community forum, the update improves system power consumption performance to reduce heating and mis-touch prevention to offer a better gaming experience.



The update optimises fluidity with some mainstream games to reduce lagging risks, user experience with Alert Slider by adding toast messages when switching among the 3 modes, fixes the issue that the status bar kept hovering on the screen in landscape mode and fixes the issue that Play Store could not install the app.



In terms of camera, OnePlus said that OxygenOS 11.0.3.4 brings improved camera stability and optimised imaging effect for a better shooting experience.



Further, the update optimizes mobile network connection to improve the network intensity with the signal. It also fixes the small probability issue with network interruption while playing games.

OnePlus says the update is being rolled out in stages and should reach your device very soon. If you have not received a notification for the update, you can manually check for it by going to Settings > System > System updates.



You can check the full changelog below:



System

Advertisement

-Improved system power consumption performance to reduce heating

-Improved mis-touch prevention to offer a better gaming experience

-Optimized fluidity with some mainstream games to reduce lagging risks

-Optimized user experience with Alert Slider by adding toast messages when switching among the 3 modes

-Fixed the issue that the status bar kept hovering on the screen in landscape mode

-Fixed the issue that Play Store could not install the app

Camera

-Optimized the imaging effect to bring you with better shooting experience

-Improved camera stability

Network

-Optimized mobile network connection to improve the network intensity with signal

-Fixed the small probability issue with network interruption while playing games