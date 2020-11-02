Advertisement

OnePlus 8T receives OxygenOS 11.0.2.3 update

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : November 02, 2020 1:43 pm

Latest News

The OnePlus 8T update optimizes system power consumption and reduces heat generation. It fixes the issue that icons are not displayed on the desktop in a small probability and improves system stability and fixed known issues.
Advertisement

OnePlus has rolled out OxygenOS 11.0.2.3 update to its recently launched OnePlus 8T smartphone. The latest update improves power consumption and heat generation, Bluetooth connectivity and more.

The update is being rolled out in India and major global markets. In Europe and global regions, the OnePlus 8T is receiving OxygenOS 11.0.2.3.KB05BA and 11.0.2.3.KB05AA respectively.

The OxygenOS 11.0.2.3 software update was announced on the OnePlus forum. According to a post on the OnePlus forums, the update improves system stability and general bug fixes.

The update optimizes system power consumption and reduces heat generation. It fixes the issue that icons are not displayed on the desktop in a small probability and improves system stability and fixed known issues.

The update further optimizes Bluetooth connection to reduce latency and improves connection stability. It fixes the abnormal display issue with loading preview photo. It optimizes the intelligent 5G function to extend battery endurance capacity as well.

OnePlus says the update is being rolled out in stages and should reach your device very soon. If you have not received a notification for the update, you can manually check for it by going to Settings > System > System updates.

You can check the full changelog below:

System

1. Optimized system power consumption and reduce heat generation
2. Fixed the issue that icons are not displayed on the desktop in a small probability
3. Improved system stability and fixed known issues


Bluetooth

1. Optimized Bluetooth connection to reduce latency
2. Improved connection stability

Gallery

1. Fixed the abnormal display issue with loading preview photo

Network

1. Optimized the intelligent 5G function to extend battery endurance capacity

OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition to be announced on November 2

OnePlus Nord receiving OxygenOS 10.5.9 update with October 2020 security patch and Game Space features

OnePlus Watch Delayed Once Again: Reports

OnePlus Launches OnePlus Nord N10 5G and Nord N100

OnePlus 7 series, OnePlus 7T receive new OxygenOS update: Here's you need to know

OnePlus 9 a.k.a 'Lemonade' expected to launch in March 2021

Latest News from OnePlus

You might like this

Tags: OnePlus

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Vivo V20 SE launched in India with Snapdragon 665 SoC, 48MP triple rear cameras

Oppo K7x spotted on Geekbench ahead of launch on November 4

5 Reasons That make The iOS 14 Update A Must Have

Search your plan

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Air Purifiers under Rs 15,000

Top 5 Air Purifiers under Rs 15,000

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

Smart Speakers: Utility or Luxury?

Smart Speakers: Utility or Luxury?
Buying Guide: Do you need a tablet?

Buying Guide: Do you need a tablet?
Micromax In Rebranded Honor 9X or Not, Lava New Smartphone 1st look, Airtel Upgrade offer

Micromax In Rebranded Honor 9X or Not, Lava New Smartphone 1st look, Airtel Upgrade offer
Micromax In Design and Specs, Vivo S20 SE price leaked, Lg Velvet and Wing

Micromax In Design and Specs, Vivo S20 SE price leaked, Lg Velvet and Wing
Lava Pulse 1with digital thermometer, OnePlus breaks promise, Discount on Galaxy S20 FE

Lava Pulse 1with digital thermometer, OnePlus breaks promise, Discount on Galaxy S20 FE
FAU-G game teaser, Boat Watch Storm, Google Pay, Samsung Galaxy F12

FAU-G game teaser, Boat Watch Storm, Google Pay, Samsung Galaxy F12

Latest Picture Story

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Top 10 new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in October 2020

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies