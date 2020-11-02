OnePlus 8T receives OxygenOS 11.0.2.3 update

The OnePlus 8T update optimizes system power consumption and reduces heat generation. It fixes the issue that icons are not displayed on the desktop in a small probability and improves system stability and fixed known issues.

Advertisement

OnePlus has rolled out OxygenOS 11.0.2.3 update to its recently launched OnePlus 8T smartphone. The latest update improves power consumption and heat generation, Bluetooth connectivity and more.



The update is being rolled out in India and major global markets. In Europe and global regions, the OnePlus 8T is receiving OxygenOS 11.0.2.3.KB05BA and 11.0.2.3.KB05AA respectively.



The OxygenOS 11.0.2.3 software update was announced on the OnePlus forum. According to a post on the OnePlus forums, the update improves system stability and general bug fixes.



The update optimizes system power consumption and reduces heat generation. It fixes the issue that icons are not displayed on the desktop in a small probability and improves system stability and fixed known issues.



The update further optimizes Bluetooth connection to reduce latency and improves connection stability. It fixes the abnormal display issue with loading preview photo. It optimizes the intelligent 5G function to extend battery endurance capacity as well.



OnePlus says the update is being rolled out in stages and should reach your device very soon. If you have not received a notification for the update, you can manually check for it by going to Settings > System > System updates.



You can check the full changelog below:



System



1. Optimized system power consumption and reduce heat generation

2. Fixed the issue that icons are not displayed on the desktop in a small probability

3. Improved system stability and fixed known issues





Bluetooth



1. Optimized Bluetooth connection to reduce latency

2. Improved connection stability



Gallery



1. Fixed the abnormal display issue with loading preview photo



Network



1. Optimized the intelligent 5G function to extend battery endurance capacity