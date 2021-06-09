Advertisement

OnePlus 8T price in India slashed ahead of OnePlus Nord CE 5G launch

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 09, 2021 3:37 pm

The new price of the phone is now reflecting on on OnePlus India as well as Amazon India.
OnePlus is going to launch OnePlus Nord CE 5G in India on June 10. Now ahead of the launch, OnePlus 8T has received a price cut in India.

 

After the price cut, the OnePlus 8T is now priced at Rs 38,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant, and Rs 41,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant. The new price of the phone is now reflecting on on OnePlus India as well as Amazon India.

OnePlus 8T was launched in India last year in October for Rs 42,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant and Rs 45,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant. Both the varinats earlier also reeceived price cut of Rs 3000 after which the phone was priced at Rs 39,999 and Rs 42,999 for 8GB/128GB and 12GB256G variants, respectively.

 

OnePlus 8T Specifications

 

The OnePlus 8T features a 6.55-inch Full HD+ Fluid AMOLED display with 2400 X 1080 pixel resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The phone will have 402 PPI, Corning Gorilla Glass protection. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC with Adreno 650 GPU, paired up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

 

For the camera department, OnePlus 8T sports a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture, 16MP 123° ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, 5MP micro-camera and 2MP monochrome lens. For the front, there will be a 16MP Sony IMX471 primary sensor with f/2.4 aperture.



On the battery front, OnePlus 8T packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65W Warp Charging that is capable of charging the battery from 0 to 100% in 39 minutes, and almost 58% in just 15 minutes. The charger also supports up to 45W PD charging so that it supports devices such as laptops or tablets. 

 

The phone measure 160.7mm x 74.1mm x 8.4mm and it weighs 188 grams. In terms of connectivity, the device supports 5G, 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, Glonass, and a USB Type-C port for charging.

 

It runs OxygenOS 11, which is based on the latest Android 11 OS. For security, the phone will sport an in-display fingerprint sensor and face unlock technology as well. Sensors onboard will be In-display Fingerprint Sensor, Accelerometer, Electronic Compass, Gyroscope, Ambient Light Sensor, Proximity Sensor.

