OnePlus 8T launch expected on October 14: What we know so far

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : September 21, 2020 11:24 am

The OnePlus 8T is expected to launch on October 14th with flagship grade specifications. The launch date of the device is yet to be announced.
OnePlus is set to launch the new devices under its 'T' series as it does every year.  It is going to be launched next month, earlier it was expected to be launched in September.

 

The new device listing has shown up on Amazon India's homepage and according to a report by MySmartPrice, the device will go on sale starting 14th of October. 

 

The new advertisement featuring Robert Downey Jr. is now also being broadcasted and first appeared during the first IPL match and states that the OnePlus 8T is coming soon. 

 

There is no official date announced by the company but the device should be arriving pretty soon. According to the information shared by MySmartPrice, the OnePlus 8T is expected to have a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. 

 

It is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 865+ which is the latest from Qualcomm and is also featuring in many other flagships. The device is said to arrive in 2 variants with 8GB of RAM with 128GB of storage and 12GB of RAM with 256GB of storage with storage expansion support. 

 

The device should have a quad-camera setup with the main sensor being a 48MP shooter, a 16MP wide-angle camera, a 2MP portrait lens, and a 5MP macro sensor. On the front, we should have a 32MP shooter. The phone is rumoured to be backed by a 4500mAh battery with support for 65W charging which will be a first from the company. 

 

There are no price leaks at this point of time, but we can expect it to be priced at a higher price as it is a flagship-grade device. According to some leaks, we may not see 2 devices under the T series this year, instead, maybe only a single device will be launched. 

 

In recent news related to OnePlus, the company also slashed the prices of its last year's T series device, the OnePlus 7T Pro. The company has also made available the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant for its mid-range device, the OnePlus Nord which will go on sale in India starting today.

 

Photo Credits: OnLeaks/Pricebaba

 

OnePlus Nord with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage to finally go on sale on September 21

OnePlus 7T Pro's Price Slashed by Rs 4,000

Tags: OnePlus

