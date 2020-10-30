Advertisement

OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition to be announced on November 2

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : October 30, 2020 2:10 pm

OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition will come with slight accents of yellow on the edges.
OnePlus announced its OnePlus 8T flagship phone in global markets earlier this month. Now the company has announced that OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Edition will be announced on November 2.

OnePlus has announced the launch date via a Weibo post. The new edition of OnePlus 8T will be launched in China at 2 PM local time (11.30 am IST). As per the poster, the phone will come with slight accents of yellow on the edges. It has it a yellow-coloured Cyberpunk branding as well. There is no information about its launch in India currently.

OnePlus has partnered with game developer CD Projekt for this limited edition handset. Cyberpunk 2077 is an upcoming action role-playing video game that is scheduled to launch on December 10.

As per earlier leaks, OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition might come with 12GB RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. The phone will reportedly be priced at 3,999 Yuan (roughly Rs. 43,600).

Apart from design changes, the specifications are likely to be same as OnePlus 8T standard model. OnePlus 8T features a 6.55-inch Full HD+ Fluid AMOLED display with 2400 X 1080 pixel resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC paired up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. OnePlus 8T packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65W Warp Charging.

OnePlus 8T sports a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture, 16MP 123° ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, 5MP micro-camera and 2MP monochrome lens. For the front, there is a 16MP Sony IMX471 primary sensor with f/2.4 aperture.

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Air Purifiers under Rs 15,000

Buying Guide: Do you need a tablet?
Micromax In Rebranded Honor 9X or Not, Lava New Smartphone 1st look, Airtel Upgrade offer
Micromax In Design and Specs, Vivo S20 SE price leaked, Lg Velvet and Wing
Lava Pulse 1with digital thermometer, OnePlus breaks promise, Discount on Galaxy S20 FE
FAU-G game teaser, Boat Watch Storm, Google Pay, Samsung Galaxy F12
Google Pixel 4A Review: Should you invest Rs 29,999?

