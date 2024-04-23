Itel S24 Launched In India: Price, Specs

Itel has launched a new smartphone in India, called the Itel S24, as the first device to have a 108MP camera priced under Rs 10,000. The smartphone also has features like dual DTS speakers, a MediaTek Helio Processor and more. Here are all the details about the newly launched Itel S24.

Itel S24: Price, Availability

The Itel S24 is available exclusively on Amazon at Rs 9,999 in India, along with a free Itel Icon smartwatch for first 500 customers, and will be available in retail outlets by the last week of April.

Itel S24: Specs

The S24 comes with a 6.6-inch LCD panel with support for HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The S24 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G91 SoC paired with the Mali G52 GPU, 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of eMMC storage that’s expandable. At the back, it has a dual camera setup including a 108MP primary Samsung ISOCELL HM6 sensor and a QVGA depth sensor. The camera supports EIS while there’s a flashlight on both the front and the back.

Read More: Lava Prowatch ZN, Prowatch VN Launched In India: All Features

On the front, there’s an 8MP sensor. The handset is backed up by a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. It runs on itel OS 13.5, based on Android 13 and gets features like Social Turbo, Game Mode, Dual App, Video Assistant, Kids Mode, Peek Proof, Smart Panel, and more.

There’s also a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. Connectivity options the device includes Dual-SIM, 4G, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BDS, 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB 2.0 port for charging. Finally, the device also has a stereo speaker setup.

Itel S24: Alternative

The Itel S24 looks like a decent value for money offering on-paper and does beat some of its competitors in the segment. However, there is one which does excel in a couple of areas and even offers better hardware than Itel’s device, and it is the Moto G24 Power. The G24 Power offers a bigger 6000mAh battery and Android 14 out of the box, both of which the Itel S24 lacks. If these two are a priority for you, then Moto G24 Power would be a better pick.