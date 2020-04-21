OnePlus 8 vs Apple iPhone SE 2020: Which one is the king of mid-premium segment?

So, which one is better? Which one has better features and which one can become the future king of the mid-premium segment? Let’s find out.

Advertisement

OnePlus has finally announced the launch of its latest flagship smartphones, the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. The company has also revealed the Indian pricing of both smartphones.

Although OnePlus 8 Pro is meant for the ultra geeks, the OnePlus 8 comes with a mass appeal. The smartphone comes loaded with the latest and greatest hardware coupled with some optimised user experience. The OnePlus 8 base variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs. 41,999. The OnePlus 8 with 8GB RAM, 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 44,999, and the top variant of the OnePlus 8 with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage will cost you at Rs 49,999.

At this price point, the smartphone is all set to give a tough competition to the recently-launched Apple iPhone SE 2020. The latest iPhone from Apple is priced at Rs 42,500 for the 64GB storage option, Rs 47,800 for 128GB option and Rs 58,300 for 256GB option. So, which one is better? Which one has better features and which one can become the future king of the mid-premium segment? Let’s find out.

Advertisement

Design

Coming to the design, both smartphones represent a different legacy. With OnePlus 8, you get an improved design language over the OnePlus 7T coupled with premium colour options including Onyx Black, Glacial Green and Interstellar Glow. The smartphone comes with a glass sandwich design, which is quite common at this price point.

The Apple iPhone SE represents the old legacy of Apple. The smartphone is basically an iPhone 8 with refreshed internals. You get glass sandwich with aluminium edges around the corner. The iPhone SE 2020 is available in two colour options including Black, White and Product Red colour options.

That said, with OnePlus 8 you get the modern design language that comes with bezeless design and punch-hole design offering a much better screen-to-body ratio as compared to the iPhone SE 2020. The latter comes with a standard design, which is now becoming obsolete in this industry. So, OnePlus 8 wins this round without breaking a sweat.

Winner: OnePlus 8

Display

Coming to the display, the OnePlus 8 is loaded with a 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, 1100nits brightness, HDR10+ support, 20:9 aspect ratio and 40 per cent Less Blue Light.

The Apple iPhone SE 2020, on the other hand, offers a 4.7-inch HD IPS LCD display with 1334 x 750 pixels resolution, 625 nits brightness, 326 PPI display and HDR 10. The iPhone SE 2020 comes with Haptic Touch for Quick Actions, while OnePlus 8 also features haptic feedback mechanism. With OnePlus 8 you are getting an AMOLED display along with a higher screen-to-body ratio as compared to the iPhone SE 2020. Furthermore, you get a 90Hz refresh rate, which is not present in the iPhone SE 2020. So, OnePlus 8 wins this round with no difficulty.

Winner: OnePlus 8

Hardware

On the hardware front, the OnePlus 8 is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor along with Adreno 650 GPU. The phone is backed by up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The phone comes in-display fingerprint sensor along with face unlock feature.

The iPhone SE 2020 is powered by a Hexa-core A13 Bionic 64-bit processor which also powers the latest iPhone 11 series. The latest iPhone is backed by a just 3GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The phone comes with a physical Touch ID sensor and there is no face unlock feature. That said, both the smartphones are powered by the latest flagship processors, so it is had to distinguish the performance of both the phones. However, OnePlus 8 excels iPhone SE in terms of providing in-display fingerprint sensor and face unlock feature. It is sad to see that Apple has used an older Touch ID sensor for the iPhone SE 2020.

Winner: Tie

Software

On the software front, the OnePlus 8 runs on Android 10 operating system with OxygenOS running on top of it. The Apple iPhone SE runs on iOS 13 operating system. This all boils down to the user preference. People who love to use Android will go for the OnePlus 8, while those who prefer iOS will opt for iPhone SE.

Winner: Tie

Camera

On the camera front, the OnePlus 8 features a triple-camera setup with a combination of triple-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with Sony IMX586 sensor, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a macro lens. For the front, it is loaded with a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

The phone is equipped with a single 12-megapixel camera sensor with f/1.8 aperture and LED True Tone to flash with Slow Sync. The sensor also has Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) support and it is capable of shooting 4K videos at 24 fps, 30 fps and 60 fps. For the front, there is a 7-megapixel selfie sensor with 1080p HD video recording. The OnePlus 8 offers you better camera sensors and more flexibility to shoot in different modes as compared to Apple iPhone SE 2020.

Winner: OnePlus 8

Battery

On the battery front, the OnePlus 8 is backed by a 4300mAh battery and it comes with Wrap Charge 30T fast charging support. The Apple iPhone SE is backed by just 1821mAh battery and there is no option for fast charging support. That said, OnePlus 8 offers you better battery life coupled with fast charging technology that can charge the phone in just 60 minutes. So, you know who is the winner, right?

Winner: OnePlus 8

Conclusion

To conclude, the OnePlus 8 smartphone came out to be a much better proposition as compared to the Apple iPhone SE. The former offers modern design language coupled with a far better display and cameras as compared to the latter. The battery of the OnePlus 8 makes more sense than the Apple iPhone SE. So, if you remove the iOS platform, the OnePlus 8 is surely a better option than the Apple iPhone SE.