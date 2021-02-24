Advertisement

OnePlus 8 Series gets a price cut in India

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 24, 2021 4:01 pm

Latest News

OnePlus has slashed the prices of its older flagship models as the launch of its next flagship, the OnePlus 9, nears.
OnePlus 8 series was launched almost an year ago while the 8T got launched back in October, and now the prices of the smartphones are being slashed by the company in India as the launch of the upcoming OnePlus 9 series nears. 

 

You can buy the OnePlus 8T (8GB + 128GB) for as low as Rs 39,999, down from its original price of Rs 42,999 while the OnePlus 8T 12GB RAM variant will be available at Rs 42,999 (original price Rs 45,999). 

 

The OnePlus 8 Pro (8GB + 128GB) on the other hand will be selling at just Rs 50,999 instead of Rs 54,999 while the OnePlus 8 Pro 12GB variant will cost you Rs 55,999 (original price Rs 59,999).

 

The OnePlus 8 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 41,999 down from Rs 44,999, while the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model comes at Rs 44,999 down from Rs 49,999. 

 

Customers can also avail an additional instant discount on the purchase of the OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8, and OnePlus 8T. The SBI Credit card offer is also applicable on OnePlus TV models until March 10, 2021. On the purchase of the OnePlus TV Q1, customers can avail of an instant discount of Rs 5,000. 

 

OnePlus 8T Specifications 

 

The OnePlus 8T comes with 5G support and it features a 6.55-inch Full HD+ Fluid AMOLED display with 2400 X 1080 pixel resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The phone will have 402 PPI, Corning Gorilla Glass protection. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC with Adreno 650 GPU, paired up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

 

For the camera department, the OnePlus 8T sports a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture, 16MP 123° ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, 5MP micro-camera and 2MP monochrome lens. For the front, there will be a 16MP Sony IMX471 primary sensor with f/2.4 aperture.

 

On the battery front, OnePlus 8T packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65W Warp Charging that is capable of charging the battery from 0 to 100% in 39 minutes, and almost 58% in just 15 minutes. The charger also supports up to 45W PD charging so that it supports devices such as laptops or tablets. It comes with OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11 out-of-the-box.

