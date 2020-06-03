Advertisement

OnePlus 8 Pro suffers from HD playback issue, fix coming in Late June

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 03, 2020 12:58 pm

Multiple people are reporting that they are not able to play HD video on the latest flagship smartphone.
OnePlus recently launched its latest OnePlus 8 Pro smartphone in India and around the world. Now, multiple people are reporting that they are not able to play HD video on the latest flagship smartphone. 

 

Multiple users took OnePlus forums to report about this problem. Users said that after the OxygenOS 10.5.5 update, their OnePlus 8 Pro smartphone is not able to play HD and HDR content on popular streaming platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. The users said that the OnePlus 8 Pro phones were downgraded from Widevine L1 to Widevine L1. For the unintended, Widevine DRM security level prevents piracy of content. The L1 certification means that users can stream content in HDR or HDR, however, with L3 certification, one can only play SD content from different streaming platforms. 

 

As per multiple reports, OnePlus has acknowledged this bug and it is currently looking to resolve this issue. The brand says that it will roll out the update to fix this issue by the end of June. The company also mentioned that the issue is happening only to a limited number of devices. 

 

Meanwhile, OnePlus 8 Pro has started receiving a new OxygenOS update. The update brings camera improvements, network improvements, and system optimisations along with April security patch.

 

As per the changelog posted by the company on the OnePlus community, the OnePlus 8 Pro is getting an OxygenOS 10.5.8 version. The update optimizes touch and interaction experience, improves power consumption performance of the system, improves the video playing effect when in low brightness and improves system stability and fixed general issues.

