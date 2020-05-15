Advertisement

OnePlus 8 Pro receives OxygenOS 10.5.8 update with camera, system optimizations, April security patch

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 15, 2020 1:49 pm

OnePlus 8 Pro update brings camera improvements, network improvements, and system optimisations along with April security patch.
OnePlus 8 Pro has started receiving new OxygenOS update. The update brings camera improvements, network improvements, and system optimisations along with April security patch.

As per the changelog posted by the company on OnePlus community, OnePlus 8 Pro is getting OxygenOS 10.5.8 version. The update optimizes touch and interaction experience, improves power consumption performance of the system, improves the video playing effect when in low brightness and improves system stability and fixed general issues.

The update further improves stability and compatibility of Bluetooth connection, optimizes the HDR video effect and improves the shooting experience with Camera and improved stability.

In terms of network improvements, it improves the performance and stability of Wi-Fi transfer, improves the stability of communication and optimizes network latency for online games and improves the smoothness. You can check out the full changelog below:

 

System

1. Optimized touch and interaction experience

2. Improved power consumption performance of the system

3. Improved the video playing effect when in low brightness

4. Improved system stability and fixed general issues

5. Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.04

 

Bluetooth

1. Improved stability and compatibility of bluetooth connection

 

Camera

1. Optimized the HDR video effect

2. Improved the shooting experience with Camera and improved stability

 

Network

1. Enable 5G for Telia Network

2. Improved the performance and stability of Wi-Fi transfer

3. Improved the stability of communication

4. Optimized network latency for online games and improved the smoothness.



Just like any other update, this OTA will be incremental. The OTA will reach a small percentage of users today, and a broader rollout will begin in a few days.

 

As per a report by XDA Developers, OnePlus 8 in India is getting OxygenOS 10.5.7 version. OnePlus 8 is also getting the same improvements except for video playing effect and HDR video effect optimisation.

 

In India, the OnePlus 8 Pro 8GB RAM with 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 54,999 and the 12GB RAM with 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 59,999. The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro to go on sale in India on May 29. They will be sold on Amazon, OnePlus India site and across retail stores in India.

