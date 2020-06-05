OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro receive new OxygenOS update with camera, and network optimizations

Apart from bringing the latest Android security patch, the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro update also added Epic Games in Game Space.

OnePlus has started rolling a new OxygenOS update for the flagship OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro devices that brings new features and optimisations. The latest update also brings the May 2020 Android security patches to both the devices.



The update comes with version number OxygenOS 10.5.8 and 10.5.10 for the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro smartphones. Apart from bringing the latest Android security patch, the update also added Epic Games in Game Space. The update brings a new auto ultra-wide-angle lens feature when shooting at close range to improve the picture quality of edges when shooting on the OnePlus 8 Pro.



The update also adds support for encoding videos in the H.265 (HEVC) video codec to reduce video storage size. It also improves the stability of communication, performance and stability of Wi-Fi transfers. It optimizes network latency for online games and improved the smoothness as well. Folks at XDA Developers were the first to report about rolling out the new update.





Beyond that, the OxygenOS 10.5.8 and 10.5.10 updates also bring some system stability improvements alongwith latest patch security patches. You can check the full changelog below:





System

-Optimized the touch and interaction experience

-Optimized the expanded screenshot user experience for some scenes

-Optimized the power consumption performance of the system, battery life extended to be longer than ever

-Optimized the wireless charging stability, providing better user experience (OnePlus 8 Pro only)

-Optimized the pocket mode to reduce mistouches

-Optimized the unlocking animation, making the unlock transition smoother

-Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.05

-Updated GMS package to 2020.03

Message

-Added the “Delete” button in the notification bar of incoming messages

-Added keyword whitelist option in SMS blocking settings, the messages with the specified keywords will not be blocked

Camera

-Newly added H.265 HEVC codec to reduce video storage size seamlessly, capture and shoot more without compromising on quality

-Added auto ultra-wide-angle lens feature when shooting at close range to improve picture quality of edges (OnePlus 8 Pro only)

-Optimized the click animation for camera shutter, boosting the smoothness of photo-taking experience

-Improved the shooting experience with camera and improved stability

Network

-Improved the stability of communication

-Improved the performance and stability of Wi-Fi transfers

-Optimized network latency for online games and improved the smoothness

Game Space

-Added Epic Games in Game Space. With one-step installation, check out Fortnite and many other Epic Games, all from Game Space