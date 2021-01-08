Advertisement

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro receive new OxygenOS update in India

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 08, 2021 5:07 pm

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro update is mainly for the devices in the European and Indian regions.
OnePlus has rolled out the new software update for its OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro smartphones. The update brings bug fixes and some improvements.

 

The development has been shared on the official OnePlus forums for the two phones. The update for OnePlus 8 comes with version 11.0.3.3.IN21DA in India and 11.0.3.3.IN21BA for Europe.

The update for OnePlus 8 Pro comes with version 11.0.3.3.IN11DA in India and 11.0.3.3.IN11BA for Europe. This update is mainly for the devices in the European and Indian regions. The update for the devices in the other regions is in preparation and is expected to be released soon.

 

If you have not received a notification for the update, you can manually check for it by going to Settings > System > System updates.


According to the changelog shared by OnePlus on its official community forum, the update brings with it changes such as a keyboard height adjustment feature where you can raise or hide the bottom shortcut bar for a better input experience (Go to Settings-System-Language & input-Keyboard height adjustment).

 

The update fixes the issue of a small probability that the alarm clock starts abnormally and the failure to enable auto rotate feature. It also fixes a small probability issue that photos don't display in the Gallery and small probability issue that no pop-up window shows up when connecting Bluetooth headset.

 

In Network, the update fixes the issue that the WiFi connection failed in a specific situation.

 

The changelog also reveals that OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro users in India are getting the OnePlus Store app with which users can manage their OnePlus Store accounts, get easier access to support, discover member-only benefits, and shop for OnePlus products. The company noted that that it can be uninstalled.

