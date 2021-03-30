Advertisement

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8T get new OxygenOS update in India with March security patch and bug fixes

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 30, 2021 3:38 pm

On OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro, the company also fixes the issue where files sent by other third-party devices cannot be received through OnePlus Share.
OnePlus has rolled out the new software update for its OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8T smartphones. The update brings March 2021 security patch along with bug fixes and some improvements.

 

The update has been announced on the official OnePlus forums for the OnePlus 8T, the OnePlus 8 Pro, and the OnePlus 8 phones. The updates will reach a small percentage of users initially and a broader rollout will commence in a few days if no bugs are found.

The update for OnePlus 8 comes with version 11.0.5.5.IN21DA in India, 11.0.5.5.IN21BA for Europe and 11.0.5.5.IN21AA in North American region.

 

The update for OnePlus 8 Pro comes with version 11.0.5.5.IN11DA in India, 11.0.5.5.IN11BA for Europe and 11.0.5.5.IN11AA in North American region.

 

For the OnePlus 8T, the build numbers for the European region is 11.0.8.12.KB05BA, India is 11.0.8.12.KB05DA and for North American region is 11.0.8.11.KB05AA.

 

This update is mainly for the devices in the European, North American and Indian regions. If you have not received a notification for the update, you can manually check for it by going to Settings > System > System updates.

 

According to the changelog shared by OnePlus on its official community forum, the update optimises the position of the EMERGENCY icon in the lock screen, improves the navigation gestures sensitivity during charging and fixes the failure issue after changing the customized font.

 

The update further fixes the issue that the Splash Screen Information Service may stop working, small probability issue that the language in Provision does not follow the system language, the small probability issue that the expanded screenshot may stop working and the small probability issue with the Recorder that the recording quality may not meet the expected result.

 

The update also fixes the issue that reusing the wrong fingerprint long press to unlock will cause a flash screen, the small probability issue that double-tapping is abnormally triggered when typing, the failure issue when waking the voice assistance in lock screen by swiping the icon and the issue in which home screen time is displayed abnormally when the system language is Arabic.

 

It also fixes the lagging issue when playing videos recorded by 4K CINE 60FPS and the issue that the alarm clock may not ring as scheduled on workdays.

 

Latest News from OnePlus

