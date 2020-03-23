  • 11:59 Mar 23, 2020

Advertisement

OnePlus 7T, 7T Pro, 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro OxygenOS Open Beta updates bring Instant translation and more

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 23, 2020 10:31 am

Latest News

The update brings March security patch along with instant translation and more.
Advertisement

OnePlus has started rolling out new OxygenOS Open Beta update for its range of smartphones including OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro. The update brings March security patch along with instant translation and more. 

 

The company has started rolling out OxygenOS Open Beta 2 update to OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro, while for OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro it is Open Beta 11 update. The official changelog reveals that all the smartphones are updated to March 2020 security patch. The update also brings a new instant translation feature, which is said to provide real-time subtitles during video calls. The translation feature is currently available for five languages including English, French, German, Hindi and Chinese. 

 

The changelog further reveals that the update brings a fixed frame rate issue to improve screen recording. It also fixes random switch to Gboard while using SwiftKey or a third-party keyboard. Furthermore, the update also optimises the adaptive brightness feature on all the smartphones. 

 

Advertisement

However, it is important to note that this is beta software and sometimes it is not as stable as official OTAs. So, it is important to backup all the data before installing the latest version of the Open Beta update. 

 

Previously, the brand rolled out its first OxygenOS Open Beta update to OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro. The update brings the Live Caption feature, which was until recently exclusive to the Google Pixel phones along with other bug fixes and improvements.

 

The latest OxygenOS Open Beta update 1 changelog reveals that you can use features such as Live Caption, which detects speech in media and automatically generates captions, enhanced contact details screen.

 

OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro gets Jio VoWiFi support and Android security patch

OnePlus 7T update brings Jio VoWiFi support and more

OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro first OxygenOS open beta update brings Live Caption and more

Latest News from OnePlus

You might like this

Tags: OnePlus

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Samsung Galaxy M21 goes on sale for the first time in India

Huawei P40 Pro, Huawei P40 press renders and specs leaked online

Huawei P40, P40 Pro renders leaked online, Huawei P40 Premium camera specs tipped

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Smart IoT Plugs

Top 5 Smart IoT Plugs

Top 5 new features in the MacBook Air 2020

Top 5 new features in the MacBook Air 2020

Top 5 budget Android-certified Smart TVs in India under Rs 30,000

Top 5 budget Android-certified Smart TVs in India under Rs 30,000

Top 5 Apps for Work from home

Top 5 Apps for Work from home

Top 5 Electric toothbrushes

Top 5 Electric toothbrushes

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Samsung Wall : What's Special about It?

Samsung Wall : What's Special about It?
Kodak 4K TV Review

Kodak 4K TV Review
We have a solution for all the storage needs of a consumer: Western Digital

We have a solution for all the storage needs of a consumer: Western Digital
Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker Review: Can you hang around with it?

Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker Review: Can you hang around with it?
This refigerator can make curd!

This refigerator can make curd!
Realme 6 Unboxing and First Look: A Dawn of 90Hz refresh rate in budget segment!

Realme 6 Unboxing and First Look: A Dawn of 90Hz refresh rate in budget segment!

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 Phones with Quad camera

Realme 6: Things you should know!

Realme 6 Camera Test

Oppo Reno 3 Pro - Things you should know!

Oppo Reno 3 Pro camera Shots

Samsung Galaxy M31 Camera Test: Is worth the hype?

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies