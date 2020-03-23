OnePlus 7T, 7T Pro, 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro OxygenOS Open Beta updates bring Instant translation and more

The update brings March security patch along with instant translation and more.

OnePlus has started rolling out new OxygenOS Open Beta update for its range of smartphones including OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro. The update brings March security patch along with instant translation and more.

The company has started rolling out OxygenOS Open Beta 2 update to OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro, while for OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro it is Open Beta 11 update. The official changelog reveals that all the smartphones are updated to March 2020 security patch. The update also brings a new instant translation feature, which is said to provide real-time subtitles during video calls. The translation feature is currently available for five languages including English, French, German, Hindi and Chinese.

The changelog further reveals that the update brings a fixed frame rate issue to improve screen recording. It also fixes random switch to Gboard while using SwiftKey or a third-party keyboard. Furthermore, the update also optimises the adaptive brightness feature on all the smartphones.

However, it is important to note that this is beta software and sometimes it is not as stable as official OTAs. So, it is important to backup all the data before installing the latest version of the Open Beta update.

Previously, the brand rolled out its first OxygenOS Open Beta update to OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro. The update brings the Live Caption feature, which was until recently exclusive to the Google Pixel phones along with other bug fixes and improvements.

The latest OxygenOS Open Beta update 1 changelog reveals that you can use features such as Live Caption, which detects speech in media and automatically generates captions, enhanced contact details screen.