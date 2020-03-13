  • 16:53 Mar 13, 2020

OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro first OxygenOS open beta update brings Live Caption and more

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 13, 2020 1:51 pm

The OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro update brings the Live Caption feature, which was until recently exclusive to the Google Pixel phones.
OnePlus has rolled out first open beta updates to its OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro smartphones. The update brings the Live Caption feature, which was until recently exclusive to the Google Pixel phones along with other bug fixes and improvements.

The latest OxygenOS Open Beta update 1 changelog reveals that you can use features such as Live Caption, which detects speech in media and automatically generates captions, enhanced contact details screen.

To enable the Live Caption feature, go to System Settings> System> Accessibility> Live Caption. Moreover, the Open Beta 1 update comes with the Android February Security Patch. Additionally, the devices get better RAM management and improved single and double-tap gestures on the Ambient display and lock screen.

Here is the complete changelog for the OxygenOS Open Beta 1 update for the OnePlus 7T/7T Pro:

System
 1. Optimized RAM management
 2. Enhanced single and double-tap performance of Ambient display and lock screen
 3. Improved content now live on settings page
 4. Updated Android Security patch to 2020.02


Live Caption
 1. Added live caption feature, this will detect speech in media and automatically generates captions (to enable: Settings-System-AccessibIlity-Live Caption)


Phone
1. Enhanced the contact details screen

Gallery
1. Fixed the audio and video issues with preloading videos

OnePlus has advised that this is beta software, you’re likely to face a few issues while using your phone. These builds are not as stable as their official OTAs. Before you proceed, don’t forget to back up your smartphone and make sure that the battery level is above 30% and minimum 3GB of available storage space.

