OnePlus 7 series, OnePlus 7T receive new OxygenOS update: Here's you need to know

The OnePlus 7 series update includes the support for the new user assistance feature, optimised power consumption and the fix for flashback issue.

OnePlus has started rolling out a new OxygenOS update for OnePlus 7 series and OnePlus 7T smartphones in India. The update has been announced bt the company on its community forum and it keeps the same September security patch to the smartphones.



The OnePlus 7 series includes the OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro while the OnePlus 7T series includes the OnePlus 7T and the OnePlus 7T Pro smartphones.



On the forum, OnePlus has announced that OnePlus 7 series and OnePlus 7T comes with version 10.3.6 for the Indian variant and version 10.0.9 for European variants.



This OTA will have a staged rollout. The OTA will be received by a limited number of users today and will have a broader rollout in a few days after making sure there are no critical bugs. Using VPN to download this build might not work as the rollout is not based on regions and is randomly pushed out to a limited number of devices.



The update includes the support for the new user assistance feature, optimised power consumption and the fix for flashback issue. Alongside, the update also fixes known issues and improved system stability.



Here is the Changelog:

System

1. Newly added user assistance feature to help user master usage skills quickly (Route: Settings>OnePlus Tips&Support)

2.Optimized power consumption of the system and improve user experience (OP7 Pro Only)

3. Fixed the flashback issue with some third-party apps

4. Fixed known issues and improved system stability

5. Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.09





