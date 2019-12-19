OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T receive Oxygen OS 10.3.0 update

OxygenOS 10.3.0 rollout for the OnePlus 6 and 6T has been announced via an official OnePlus Forum post.

OnePlus has now started rolling out the OxygenOS 10.3.0 for OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T smartphones. The new Oxygen OS update brings an option to hide the notch area along with several fixes in screen lock along with other improvements.

The forum page says that this OTA will have a staged rollout. The OTA will be received by a limited number of users today and will have a broader rollout in a few days after making sure there are no critical bugs. Using VPN to download this build might not work as the rollout Is not based on regions and is randomly pushed out to a limited number of devices.

Here is the Complete Changelog:

System

Updated system to Android 10 Brand new UI for Android 10 Fixed the automatic reboot issue Added the notch area display option in the Settings (Settings - Display - Notch display - Hide the notch area) Fixed the issue with lock screen appearing even after unlocking the device with the password Fixed the issue with Navigation bar after upgrade Fixed the Digital wellbeing option missing in the settings Updated Android security patch to 2019.11

Fingerprint

Fingerprint unlock functionality improvement Enhanced the fingerprint animation

Camera

Camera performance improvement

Wifi Connectivity

Fixed the issue of Wifi connection to 5Ghz networks