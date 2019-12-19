  • 23:23 Dec 21, 2019

Advertisement

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T receive Oxygen OS 10.3.0 update

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : December 19, 2019 5:29 pm

Latest News

OxygenOS 10.3.0 rollout for the OnePlus 6 and 6T has been announced via an official OnePlus Forum post.
Advertisement

OnePlus has now started rolling out the OxygenOS 10.3.0 for OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T smartphones. The new Oxygen OS update brings an option to hide the notch area along with several fixes in screen lock along with other improvements.

 

OxygenOS 10.3.0 rollout for the OnePlus 6 and 6T has been announced via an official OnePlus Forum post. OnePlus Global Products Operations Manager Manu J has confirmed the Android 10 update for both the smartphones.

 

The forum page says that this OTA will have a staged rollout. The OTA will be received by a limited number of users today and will have a broader rollout in a few days after making sure there are no critical bugs. Using VPN to download this build might not work as the rollout Is not based on regions and is randomly pushed out to a limited number of devices.

 

Here is the Complete Changelog:

 

System

  1. Updated system to Android 10

  2. Brand new UI for Android 10

  3. Fixed the automatic reboot issue

  4. Added the notch area display option in the Settings (Settings - Display - Notch display - Hide the notch area)

  5. Fixed the issue with lock screen appearing even after unlocking the device with the password

  6. Fixed the issue with Navigation bar after upgrade

  7. Fixed the Digital wellbeing option missing in the settings

  8. Updated Android security patch to 2019.11

Fingerprint

  1. Fingerprint unlock functionality improvement

  2. Enhanced the fingerprint animation

Camera

  1. Camera performance improvement

Wifi Connectivity

  1. Fixed the issue of Wifi connection to 5Ghz networks

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T gets Android 10 based OxygenOS Open Beta 1

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T OxygenOS 10.0 Android 10 update paused

OnePlus 6th Anniversary sale: Top deals on OnePlus 7T, 7 Pro and more

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T receive Android 10-based Oxygen OS 10.0.1 update

Latest News from OnePlus

You might like this

Tags: OnePlus 6 OnePlus 6T OnePlus 6 Android 10 OnePlus 6T Android 10 OnePlus 6 OxygenOS Android 10 update OnePlus smartphones OnePlus OnePlus 6T OxygenOS Android 10 update

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Oppo Find X2 to come with 50W wireless charging?

Huawei P30 Lite (2020) price and colour variants leaked

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ start receiving Android 10 update in India

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Realme X2 Camera Review: Is it really Good?

Realme X2 Camera Review: Is it really Good?
Realme Buds Air Review: Can it be a gamechanger?

Realme Buds Air Review: Can it be a gamechanger?
Realme 108 MP camera smartphone, IoT products in making: Madhav Sheth

Realme 108 MP camera smartphone, IoT products in making: Madhav Sheth
Realme X2 Unboxing and First Impressions: Does it make sense?

Realme X2 Unboxing and First Impressions: Does it make sense?
Vivo V17 Camera Review: Is it really good?

Vivo V17 Camera Review: Is it really good?
We are among the top 3 players in 2019: Vivo India

We are among the top 3 players in 2019: Vivo India

Latest Picture Story

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Infinix Band 5: Key Features

Vivo U20: Things you should know!

Vivo U20 Camera Test

Realme X2 Pro Master Editions in Pictures

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies