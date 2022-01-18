HomeNewsOnePlus 6, 6T will not get software support

OnePlus 6, 6T will not get software support

OnePlus has announced that it is dropping software support for the OnePlus 6 and 6T smartphones.

By Abhishek Malhotra
OnePlus 6 software support

Highlights

  • OnePlus 6 and 6T will not receive software updates anymore
  • OnePlus 6 and 6T got three major Android OS updates
  • OnePlus 6 and 6T debuted back in 2018

OnePlus is closing a chapter in its textbook and it includes the software support for two of its former flagships, the OnePlus 6 and the OnePlus 6T. The smartphones that debuted back in 2018 with Snapdragon 845 will no longer receive official OTA updates from OnePlus meaning that they won’t be getting the OxygenOS 12 update as well, which the OnePlus 7 series and above will be getting.

OnePlus 6/6T software support ends

The announcement was made through a OnePlus Community post where OnePlus said, “After 3 major updates and more than 3 years of updates, around 60 Closed Beta builds and over 30 Open Beta builds it’s now time to close a chapter and announce the end of OnePlus 6 and 6T official software support”.

The last update which OnePlus 6 and 6T received was OxygenOS 11.1.2.2, which makes it the final software update for both smartphones. The update included the November 2021 security patches as part of the update. Back in July of last year, OnePlus announced that it is upgrading its software update policy to 3 years of major OS upgrades and 4 years of security patches for flagships including and above the OnePlus 8 series.

However, despite the OnePlus 6 and 6T receiving three OS updates, it won’t be getting four years of security patches as per the announcement by OnePlus. Meanwhile, OnePlus recently announced the 9RT smartphone in India but to a surprise, it comes with Android 11 out of the box and not Android 12, which recent flagships such as the Galaxy S21 FE are coming with.

However, OnePlus has officially confirmed that the OnePlus 9RT will receive OxygenOS 12 update in India by March or April. The OxygenOS 12 update will be based on the latest Android 12 OS. Moreover, as OnePlus has already confirmed that their flagship phones including R and T models will get 3 years of Android upgrades, the OnePlus 9RT should receive major Android updates till 2024, making it upgradeable till Android 14.

OnePlus 6T 8GB/256GB

OnePlus 6T 8GB/256GB
  • Launch2018-10-30
  • ChipsetOcta core 2.8 GHz, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC (MSM8998), Adreno 630 GPU
  • RAM (GB)8 GB, LPDDR4X
  • Display2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera16MP + 20MP, Dual Rear Camera with with f/1.7 aperture
  • Operating SystemAndroid 9.0, Pie
  • Battery3700 mAh, with Fast Charge technology
  • ExpandableNo

OnePlus 6 128GB

OnePlus 6 128GB
  • Launch2018-05-17
  • ChipsetOcta core 2.8 GHz, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC (MSM8998), Adreno 630 GPU
  • RAM (GB)8 GB, LPDDR4X
  • Display2280 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera16MP + 20MP, Dual
  • Operating SystemAndroid 8.1, Oreo, OxygenOS 5.1
  • Battery3300 mAh, with Dash Charge technology
  • Expandable
 

