Advertisement

OnePlus 6, 6T receive new OxygenOS update with OnePlus Buds support, July security patch

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : August 04, 2020 5:00 pm

Latest News

OxygenOS 10.3.5 update for OnePlus 6, 6T will have a staged rollout.
Advertisement

OnePlus has rolled out the latest update to the OnePlus 6 and 6T. The new update brings the July 2020 Android security patch and new features.

OnePlus announced on its forum that the OxygenOS 10.3.5 update will have a staged rollout. It will be first rolled out to a few users and if no critical bugs are reported, the rollout will be expanded. The update size is 250MB which is quite small and should not take that much time to download.

Apart from bringing the latest Android security patch, the update brings OnePlus Buds support. It also improves system stability and fixes some general bugs.

The update optimises the RAM management, fixes the crash issue when browsing on Chrome and fixes the black screen issue when opening logkit. It improves system stability and fixed general bugs. The GMS package is updated to 2020.05.

Here is the detailed OnePlus 6/6T OxygenOS 10.3.5 update changelog:

 

  • Optimized RAM management
  • Newly adapted OnePlus Buds, easier to take advantage of wireless connection
  • Fixed the crash issue when browsing on Chrome
  • Fixed the black screen issue when opening logkit
  • Improved system stability and fixed general bugs
  • Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.07
  • Updated GMS package to 2020.05


OnePlus has asked its users to avoid the use of a VPN if they want to download the update. The OTA update is for users in India and update via VPN method may not work.

Advertisement

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T receive Android 10-based Oxygen OS 10.0.1 update

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T receive Oxygen OS 10.3.0 update

OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6 OxygenOS 10.3.3 brings April security patch and more

OnePlus 6, 6T receive new OxygenOS update with work-life balance and Epic games store and more in India

Latest News from OnePlus

You might like this

Tags: OnePlus

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Moto E7 Plus appears on Geekbench with Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset

Lava Z66 officially launched in India: Full specifications, price, availability and more

Redmi 9 Prime with MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, quad-camera setup launched in India

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Top 5 interesting facts about Asus ROG Series

Top 5 interesting facts about Asus ROG Series

Top 5 Alternatives for Realme 6i

Top 5 Alternatives for Realme 6i

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Videos

Buying Guide: Laptop and TWS

Buying Guide: Laptop and TWS
Colour TV import banned in India, Jio wants 2G free India, Lava z66 delayed?, Nokia TV, Xiaomi tempered glass

Colour TV import banned in India, Jio wants 2G free India, Lava z66 delayed?, Nokia TV, Xiaomi tempered glass
Oppo Reno 4 Pro 1st Impression

Oppo Reno 4 Pro 1st Impression
Tech News roundup: Vodafone new prepaid plan, Lava phone listed, Samsung Galaxy M31s, Tecno Spark 6 Air

Tech News roundup: Vodafone new prepaid plan, Lava phone listed, Samsung Galaxy M31s, Tecno Spark 6 Air
Nokia new phones, Stage new OTT plaform, Huawei Zte 5G participation, Samsung, Tecno, Mi Stick

Nokia new phones, Stage new OTT plaform, Huawei Zte 5G participation, Samsung, Tecno, Mi Stick
Micromax Price range, Qualcomm 5.0, Flipkart Quick

Micromax Price range, Qualcomm 5.0, Flipkart Quick

Latest Picture Story

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies