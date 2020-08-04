OnePlus 6, 6T receive new OxygenOS update with OnePlus Buds support, July security patch

OxygenOS 10.3.5 update for OnePlus 6, 6T will have a staged rollout.

OnePlus has rolled out the latest update to the OnePlus 6 and 6T. The new update brings the July 2020 Android security patch and new features.



OnePlus announced on its forum that the OxygenOS 10.3.5 update will have a staged rollout. It will be first rolled out to a few users and if no critical bugs are reported, the rollout will be expanded. The update size is 250MB which is quite small and should not take that much time to download.



Apart from bringing the latest Android security patch, the update brings OnePlus Buds support. It also improves system stability and fixes some general bugs.



The update optimises the RAM management, fixes the crash issue when browsing on Chrome and fixes the black screen issue when opening logkit. It improves system stability and fixed general bugs. The GMS package is updated to 2020.05.



Here is the detailed OnePlus 6/6T OxygenOS 10.3.5 update changelog:

OnePlus has asked its users to avoid the use of a VPN if they want to download the update. The OTA update is for users in India and update via VPN method may not work.

