OnePlus 6, 6T receive new open beta

OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T from 2018 are now receiving a new open beta based on Android 11. The devices received the first open beta back in early July and this is the third one. It brings a bunch of fixes and improvements to make the software experience even more stable.

Those using Android 11 Open Beta 2 on the OnePlus 6/6T will receive this update via the OTA. OnePlus has optimised background process management mechanism to improve battery life on the devices. Furthermore, users were facing issues while playing YouTube videos where the videos were stuttering. This issue has now been fixed as well.

Next in line, is improved system stability. The brand has also fixed other known issues. Moreover, there are fixes related to VoWifi not getting enabled and the Work-life balance not working when the screen is locked. As usual, OnePlus reiterates that as its beta software, it might not be as stable as the official build. The device weighs 191MB via an OTA.

Read More: OnePlus 9 Pro shown off in a white colour which won’t be sold

The OnePlus 6 series is quite a bit late in receiving the Android 11 update but at least the company is updating the phones.

OnePlus 6 Specifications

The phone is equipped with a 6.28-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor along with Adreno 609 GPU.

Further, the device is backed by 6GB/8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB/128GB/256GB of UFS 2.1 storage options. The smartphone features dual rear cameras with a combination of 20-megapixel with Sony IMX 519 sensor and 16-megapixel Sony IMX376K sensor along with optical image stabilization and electronic image stabilization. On the front, the OnePlus 6 gets a 16 MP f/2.0 sensor for selfies and video chats. The device also has a 3.5mm headphone jack.