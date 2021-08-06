OnePlus 9 Pro shown off in a white colour which won’t be sold

OnePlus launched its 9 series flagships earlier this year in March. Each of the smartphones came in three colours and now, the company has teased a new White colour for the OnePlus 9 Pro. However, it does not plan on selling the variant to the public.

OnePlus shared a teaser video showing off the white-coloured OnePlus 9 Pro. The picture for the new white coloured OnePlus 9 Pro was also shared by OnePlus COO Liu Fengshuo on Weibo. The company claims it to be “the world’s only customized White 9 Pro”. OnePlus shared further details regarding how the device was made using double-layer AG technology.

This helps make the device feel warm when in hands and resists fingerprints as well which is mainly an issue with glossy looking phones. The company has also confirmed it won’t be mass producing or launching this phone which makes it unclear as to why it would share a teaser for the same.

As a reminder, the company is planning on shifting its existing flagships to ColorOS-based OxygenOS 11. The new software will be based on Oppo’s ColorOS codebase which shows high level of similarities between OnePlus’ and Oppo’s software. OnePlus says this merger would allow for faster and more reliable updates for all of its users.

OnePlus 9 Pro Specifications

The OnePlus 9 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 888 processor. The phone sports a 6.7-inch curved QHD+ (3216 × 1440 pixels) LTPO OLED display with an adaptive refresh rate of 120Hz, touch response rate of 360Hz, HDR10+ certification, MEMC support, 10-bit colour depth along with 1300 nits of peak brightness. You also get an in-display fingerprint scanner on the front. The SoC is paired with 8GB or 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

For the optics, there is a Hasselblad-tuned quad-camera setup on the back. It consists of a 48-megapixel Sony IMX789 f/1.8 main camera with OIS, a 50-megapixel f/2.2 IMX766 ultra-wide angle camera, an 8-megapixel f/2.4 telephoto camera, and another 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. The selfies are handled by a 16MP shooter. The smartphone is backed by a 4500mAh battery with 65W Warp charging support that will charge the battery from empty to full in 29 minutes.