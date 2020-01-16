OnePlus 6, 6T OxygenOS Open Beta 4 brings privacy alerts reminders, December security patch and more

This is OnePlus 6, 6T beta update and it might not be as stable as the official OTA.

Advertisement

OnePlus has now announced Open Beta 4 for both the smartphones. The update comes with several bug fixes and optimizations.





The company has posted a detailed changelog of the update on its forum. It is important to note that this is a beta update and it might not be as stable as the official OTA.



The Open Beta 4 build also brings inclusion of reminders for privacy alerts, increasing and decreasing ringtone functions for the Phone app, and some new chromatic effects as part of the built-in Reading Mode. The update also includes the latest security patch of December month.



Here is the complete changelog of the Open Beta 4 update on the OnePlus 6 and 6T:



System

1. Optimized details for Emergency Rescue

2. Added a feature to support reminders for privacy alerts

3. Improved system stability and fixed general bugs

4. Updated Android security patch to 2019.12



Phone

1. Added ringtone increasing and decreasing features for incoming calls



Reading Mode

1. Fresh new chromatic effect for a more immersive and comfortable reading experience with smart colour gamut and saturation adjustment (Settings – Display – Reading Mode – Turn on Reading Mode – Chromatic effect)



OnePlus recently rolled out the OxygenOS 10.3.0 for OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T smartphones. The Oxygen OS update brings an option to hide the notch area along with several fixes in screen lock along with other improvements.





Prior to that, OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T received Android 10-based Oxygen OS 10.0.1 update. The update added new UI for Android 10, fixed the fingerprint identification issue, fixed the animation lag for fingerprint unlock, fixed the automatic reboot issue after upgrade. For the camera it improved the performance and fixed known issues. For Wifi Connectivity, it fixed the 5Ghz WiFi connection.