OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T start receiving stable Android 10 based Oxygen OS 10 update

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 26, 2020 5:17 pm

OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T devices were launched back in 2017 with Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

OnePlus has started rolling the latest Android 10 based OxygenOS update to its OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T smartphones. Both of these devices were launched back in 2017 with Android 7.1.1 Nougat. It will be their third major Android update since launch.

OnePlus had rolled out the open beta earlier last month and also rolled out a second and third open beta this month. Now, just under a week later since the last beta, OnePlus is releasing a stable version of OxygenOS 10.

According to the screenshot which was posted in the OnePlus community forum, the Android 10 update brings Smart Reply, full-screen gestures, dark theme, new UI design, enhanced location permissions for privacy, new customisation features and more. Apart from this, users will also get Smart Display along with new Game Space with the latest build.  Below is the complete changelog:

 

System

1. Upgraded to Android 10

2. Brand new UI design

3. Enhanced location permissions for privacy

4. New customization feature in the Settings allowing you to choose icon shapes to be displayed in the Quick Settings

 

Game Space

1. New Game Space feature now add all your favorite games in one place for easier access and better gaming experience

 

Message

1. Now possible to block spam by keywords for Message (Messages – Spam – Settings – Blocking settings)

 

Full-Screen Gestures

1. Removed back gesture from the bottom of the screen

2. Added back gesture on the left and right sides of the phone

3. Added a bottom navigation bar to allow switching left or right for recent apps

 

Camera

1.Electronic image stabilization currently under optimization and will be pushed in later stabler versions. Please stay tuned.

 

To recall, OnePlus 5 features a 5.5-inch Full HD+ display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor. The smartphone is backed by a 3,300mAh battery and comes with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. OnePlus 5T has a bigger 6-01-inch Full HD+ display and also has a Snapdragon 835 processor.

