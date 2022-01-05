OnePlus 10 Pro specs confirmed by CEO ahead of launch

The OnePlus 10 Pro launch is right around the corner and while the CEO showed us the 10 Pro’s design a day ago, he has now shared the specs of the smartphone, thereby confirming what all the OnePlus 10 Pro will come with, days ahead of the launch.

The OnePlus 10 Pro is much more than a sum of its parts. But for now, here are the specs. pic.twitter.com/iEQxgMWAkw — Pete Lau (@PeteLau) January 5, 2022

Pete Lau, the CEO of OnePlus, took to Twitter to share two photos where one confirms that it isn’t a leak and the other one states all the specifications of the upcoming OnePlus 10 Pro. The point which Pete is trying to make here is that the OnePlus 10 Pro is more about a great experience than just good specs.

OnePlus 10 Pro Specifications

The OnePlus 10 Pro sports a 120Hz Fluid AMOLED LTPO display. While the size hasn’t been mentioned, past reports state that it will be a 6.78-inch curved edge display with a punch-hole design. Further, there will be a 32MP selfie camera. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC will power the device.

While the amount of storage and RAM isn’t mentioned, we know it will be LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. So one can expect up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Additionally, the OnePlus 10 Pro will have a second-gen Hasselblad triple camera setup at the rear including a 48MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide angle sensor and an 8MP sensor.

It will be backed by a 5000mAh battery that will support 80W SuperVOOC charging and 50W AirVOOC fast wireless charging. The phone will also support reverse wireless charging. Connectivity options will include 5G, NFC, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 and USB-C for charging. It will run on OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12. Additional features include X-axis Linear Vibration Motor and dual stereo speakers.