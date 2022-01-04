OnePlus 9RT and OnePlus Buds Z2 will launch in India on January 14

Just after teasing the launch of the OnePlus 9RT and OnePlus Buds Z2 in India, the company has now confirmed the launch date. The brand will be launching the OnePlus 9RT and OnePlus Buds Z2 in India on January 14th.

The OnePlus 9RT and OnePlus Buds Z2 will be launched at the virtual Winter Edition launch event set on the said date at 5 pm IST. The launch will be live-streamed on OnePlus India’s YouTube channel. There is a ‘Notify Me’ page on the OnePlus website and Amazon as well for the updates for the launch.

As per an earlier leak, OnePlus 9RT price in India will be between Rs 40,000 and Rs 44,000. Further, the upcoming phone may debut at the same pricing as the OnePlus 8T. To recall, OnePlus 8T was launched in India at Rs 42,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The OnePlus 8T 12GB + 256GB variant was launched at Rs 45,999.

OnePlus 9RT Specs

OnePlus 9RT features a 6.62-inch full HD+ E4 AMOLED display with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution. Further, the display comes with 20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, 397ppi pixel density, HDR 10+ and up to 1300 nits peak brightness. Also, it has Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

The phone packs the Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with the Adreno 660 GPU GPU. In addition, it has up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

The phone comes with a triple rear camera setup for photos and videos. It has a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens that has optical image stabilisation (OIS). This is coupled with a 16-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. The device uses a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 shooter for selfies and video calls.

As for software, the handset runs Android 12 with ColorOS 12 on top. There’s also a 4500mAh battery with Warp Charge 65 Fast Charging.

OnePlus Buds Z2 Specs

The OnePlus Buds Z2 come with Adaptive Noise Cancellation that cancels noise up to 40dB. They also have support mono mode and transparency mode.

They come equipped with an 11mm dynamic driver similar to that of the OnePlus Buds Z. The OnePlus Buds Z2 packs a 40 mAh battery that can deliver up to seven hours of playback, while the case has a 520 mAh battery. OnePlus claims that the Buds Z2 can deliver up to 38 hours of battery life on a single charge.

OnePlus’s Flash Charge technology can give you 5 hours of music playback from a 10-minute charge. The TWS earbuds are IP55-certified, though the charging case has an IPX4 certification.