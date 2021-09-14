One UI 4.0 Beta now available for Galaxy S21 series

Samsung today announced the launch of its One UI 4.0 Beta Program. It is available for Samsung Galaxy S21 smartphones (Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra). One UI 4.0 is based on Android 12 operating system and introduces new and improved customization and privacy capabilities. These claim to give users control over many aspects of their mobile experience.

The One UI 4.0 Beta Program allows users to try out One UI 4’s upgraded features ahead of its official release. The beta for the new update will be available in China, India, Germany, Poland, South Korea, UK, and US. Samsung says that the release date can vary by each market.

How to register for the beta program?

Interested and eligible users can register for the upgrade program via Samsung Members app on their devices. Participants will be able to preview the One UI 4 design and new features and submit feedbacks. Samsung says it will use the information gathered from the beta program to fine-tune the One UI 4 user experience before it releases the final, optimized upgrade later this year.

Read More: Samsung Galaxy M52 India launch teased on Amazon

One UI 4.0 Features

One UI 4 beta participants will be able to experience comprehensive customization capabilities. They get access to enhanced privacy controls. A plethora of theme options will let the users adjust the look and functionality of their device, giving them tools to configure their home screens, icons, notifications, wallpapers and more. Plus tjere are redesigned and upgraded widgets on offer.

Users also get access to a more robust and diverse array of emojis all in one place, so they can effortlessly navigate their options. As with the case of Android 12, One UI 4 also brings enhanced privacy options. Indicators alert users to app camera and microphone usage, so they can instantly disable permissions if they don’t want to grant access.

One UI 4 also expands on Android 12’s permission options, allowing users to view their permissions history from the last seven days, not just the last 24 hours. They can also check the current data usage of both their permissions and their apps.