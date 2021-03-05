Advertisement

Nubia unveils Red Magic 6 series phones with up to 18GB of RAM, 165Hz AMOLED displays and more

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : March 05, 2021 6:22 pm

Nubia has launched its latest series of Magic 6 gaming smartphones that feature up to 18GB of RAM and come with 165Hz adaptive refresh rate displays
Nubia, a lesser known name in India is known for its value for money gaming smartphones in its home country, China. The company launched two new smartphones in China today, namely the Nubia Red Magic 6 and the Red Magic 6 Pro.

 

Red Magic 6 series

 

These gaming smartphones come with top-of-the-line specifications ever seen in a smartphone. The nubia Red Magic 6 starts at CNY 3,799 (approx Rs 42,700) for the 8GB/128GB variant, CNY 4099 (approx Rs 46,100) for 12GB/128GB version and CNY 4399 (approx Rs 49,520) for the 12GB/256GB variant. 

 

The Red Magic 6 Pro starts at CNY 4,399 (approx Rs 49,520) for the 12GB/128GB variant, CNY 4799 (approx Rs 54,000) for the 12GB/256GB and CNY 5299 (approx Rs 59,600) for the 16GB/256GB version. 

 

The top of the range Transparent Edition with 16GB RAM and 256 GB storage is priced at CNY 5,599 (approx Rs 63,000). Things don't end here as the most maxed out version with 18GB of RAM and 512GB of storage will sell for CNY 6,599 (approx Rs 74,244).

 

Nubia Red Magic 6 series Specifications 

 

Red Magic 6 series

 

The Nubia Red Magic 6, as well as the 6 Pro, sport a 6.8-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 165Hz adaptive refresh rate which can drop till 30Hz, scale up to 120Hz while scrolling and using apps, and up to 165Hz while playing games that support a refresh rate that high. The panel further supports a 360Hz multi-touch sampling rate and up to 500Hz one-finger touch sampling rate. It supports 10-bit colours and has an under-display fingerprint scanner. 

 

Both the phones are powered by the Snapdragon 888 processor coupled with Adreno 660 GPU. Where the Red Magic 6 features up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, the Red Magic 6 Pro features up to a whopping 18GB of RAM with its transparent edition paired with 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. 

 

Red Magic 6

 

Nubia has equipped the Red Magic 6 and 6 Pro with an ICE6.0 cooling system that comes with an 18,000-rpm high-speed centrifugal fan (20,000 rpm in the case of the Red Magic 6 Pro), a cooling canyon air duct, superconducting copper foil, thermal gel, graphene, and a VC heat sink. The Red Magic 6 Pro’s also features an additional aviation-grade cooling ice blade.

 

For the cameras, the Red Magic 6 series features a triple-camera setup, which includes a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2 MP macro camera. On the front, the selfie shooter is housed within the slim top bezel. 

 

Both the smartphones run on MagicOS 4.0 based on Android 11. The Nubia Red Magic 6 is backed by a 5,050 mAh battery with 66W fast-charging support, while the ‘Pro’ model is equipped with a smaller 4,500 mAh battery but with faster 120W charging.

 

Connectivity options include 5G, Bluetooth 5.1, a headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, Wi-Fi 6, and more. Both the smartphones pack dual stereo speakers with DTS X Ultra and Qualcomm aptX support. Additionally, the logo on the back of the device lights up, while you also get shoulder buttons which support 400Hz touch sampling rate for minimizing input latency. 

