Nubia Play announed with 6.65-inch FHD+ 144Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 765G chipset and 5,100 mAh battery

ZTE nubia brand has announced Nubia Play smartphone in China. The phone is priced at 2399 Yuan (Rs 26,095 approx.) for the 6GB RAM with 128GB storage variant, 2699 Yuan (Rs 29,280 approx.) for the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage variant and the top-end 8GB RAM with 256GB storage version costs 2999 Yuan (Rs 32,535 approx.). The Nubia Play comes in Black, Blue and White colours.



Nubia Play features 6.65-inches full HD+ AMOLED display with 1080 × 2340 pixels resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio alongside 5G connectivity. The display offers 144Hz screen refresh rate as well as an impressive 240Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by 2.4Ghz octa-core Snapdragon 765G 7nm processor with Adreno 620 GPU and support for 5G SA/NSA dual-mode.



Nubia Play is a Dual SIM phone running on Android 10 with nubia UI 8.0. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor as well. For the battery, Nubia Play is fueled by a 5,100mAh battery which supports up to 30W fast-charging.



The phone sports a 48 megapixels main shooter, 8 megapixels ultra-wide lens, 2 megapixels macro camera, as well as a 2 megapixels depth sensor. This will be accompanied by a 12 megapixels selfie camera at the front.

Connectivity options include 5G SA/ NSA / Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, Dual-frequency (L1+L5), GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC, USB Type-C. The dimensions are 171.7 x 78.5 x 9.1mm and it weighs 210 grams.

The device features dual touch game trigger keys for gaming. It comes with ICE 2.5 cooling system with 61mm large liquid cooling tube. There are also a variety of heat dissipation materials such as thermally conductive graphite, gel, copper foil, etc. With these inclusions, the company aims to bring down the temperature of the device up to 16 degrees Celcius during intensive gaming.