Advertisement

Nubia Play announed with 6.65-inch FHD+ 144Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 765G chipset and 5,100 mAh battery

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 22, 2020 12:07 pm

Latest News

Nubia Play features 6.65-inches full HD+ AMOLED display with 1080 × 2340 pixels resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio alongside 5G connectivity.
Advertisement

ZTE nubia brand has announced Nubia Play smartphone in China. The phone is priced at 2399 Yuan (Rs 26,095 approx.) for the 6GB RAM with 128GB storage variant, 2699 Yuan (Rs 29,280 approx.) for the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage variant and the top-end 8GB RAM with 256GB storage version costs 2999 Yuan (Rs 32,535 approx.). The Nubia Play comes in Black, Blue and White colours.

Nubia Play features 6.65-inches full HD+ AMOLED display with 1080 × 2340 pixels resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio alongside 5G connectivity. The display offers 144Hz screen refresh rate as well as an impressive 240Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by 2.4Ghz octa-core Snapdragon 765G 7nm processor with Adreno 620 GPU and support for 5G SA/NSA dual-mode.

Nubia Play is a Dual SIM phone running on Android 10 with nubia UI 8.0. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor as well. For the battery, Nubia Play is fueled by a 5,100mAh battery which supports up to 30W fast-charging.

The phone sports a 48 megapixels main shooter, 8 megapixels ultra-wide lens, 2 megapixels macro camera, as well as a 2 megapixels depth sensor. This will be accompanied by a 12 megapixels selfie camera at the front.

 

Connectivity options include 5G SA/ NSA / Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, Dual-frequency (L1+L5), GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC, USB Type-C. The dimensions are 171.7 x 78.5 x 9.1mm and it weighs 210 grams.

Advertisement


The device features dual touch game trigger keys for gaming. It comes with ICE 2.5 cooling system with 61mm large liquid cooling tube. There are also a variety of heat dissipation materials such as thermally conductive graphite, gel, copper foil, etc. With these inclusions, the company aims to bring down the temperature of the device up to 16 degrees Celcius during intensive gaming.

Why Nubia Red Magic 3S may not do well in India?

Nubia Red Magic 5G launched with 144Hz AMOLED display and Snapdragon 865

Nubia Red Magic 5G gaming phone debuts globally

Nubia Play with a hexagonal camera to launch on April 21

Latest News from Nubia

You might like this

Tags: Nubia Nubia Play Price Nubia Play Specifications Nubia Play Nubia Play launch Nubia Play price

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Realme X2 new update brings camera improvements, face unlock optimization and April Security Patch

Oppo A72 goes official with 48MP quad camers setup and 5000mAh battery

Realme C3 new update fixes PUBG and Facebook stuck issues with April security patch

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 TikTok alternatives

Top 5 TikTok alternatives

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Top 5 Zoom app Alternatives for Online Classes

Top 5 Zoom app Alternatives for Online Classes
Realme Narzo Postponed for 2nd Time: Wast it Welcome or insensitive move?

Realme Narzo Postponed for 2nd Time: Wast it Welcome or insensitive move?
Zoom App: Top 10 Tips to keep yourself SAFE!

Zoom App: Top 10 Tips to keep yourself SAFE!
E-bikes: Where does India Stand?

E-bikes: Where does India Stand?
Should you use AC during COVID19?

Should you use AC during COVID19?
Top 10 prepaid plans from from Vodafone Idea

Top 10 prepaid plans from from Vodafone Idea

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 Vodafone Prepaid Plans

Top 5 upcoming Electric Bikes

Top 10 Electric Bikes

Top 10 BSNL prepaid plans

Top 10 Airtel Prepaid plans

Top 10 myths about Coronavirus pandemic!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies