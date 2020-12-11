Nubia is working on a device with colour-shifting back panel technology

Nubia is working on a device with the colour shifting back panel technology that can show the internals of the device with a click of a button

A lot of innovative and unique concept phones were shared by some of the major brands this year, including OnePlus and Oppo. Now, Nubia is working on a device with a similar concept to that of the OnePlus Concept One phone which had electrochromic glass that could make the camera glass translucent.

A video has been posted on Weibo, the chinese microblogging site where Nubia has showcased a Red Magic phone that can show the internals of the device with the touch of a button. The video was first spotted by MySmartPrice.

The rear of the Nubia Red Magic has two transparent strips that reveal the internals of the device after the touch of a button. With another click, the two strips darken, hiding the internals once again.

It is not clear whether the device will make it to mass production or is just a concept device. A similar device by OnePlus showcased the similar technology back in January but it was on a much smaller portion of the device and included just the camera glass but it also helped in other aspects of the device, such as allowing for better exposure control while clicking pictures with the rear camera.

Vivo showcased a similar concept with colour changing technology of the back panel, in September of this year.

As per Digital Chat Station, another tipster on Weibo, Oppo is also exploring the same technology and should also be mass producing it by next year, which means we may witness more devices in 2021 with the same technology being released to the general public.