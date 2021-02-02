Advertisement

Now you can unlock iPhones while wearing a mask using Apple Watch

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 02, 2021 2:28 pm

Latest News

Now one can unlock iPhone with Face ID even when with a Covid-19 mask on.
With the latest iOS 14.5 beta 1 update, now Apple iPhones users can unlock their devices while wearing a face mask. This comes after all of us in 2020 were wearing masks when unlocking the iPhone and a lot of iPhone users have been complaining about FaceID.

Now one can unlock iPhone with Face ID even when with a Covid-19 mask on. However, to unlock the phone, will require an Apple Watch to work. So if you are wearing a face mask and want to unlock your iPhone with Face ID without removing the mask, all you need is an Apple Watch on your wrist. For this, iPhone users will also need to update their Apple Watch to watchOS 7.4 to ensure unlocking with the watch.

As per a 9to5Mac report, the new iPhone iOS version 14.5 is now available as developer Beta. Users can enable the Apple Watch unlocking feature on their iPhone by going to Settings > Face ID & Passcode. Once you flip this toggle, your Apple Watch will be able to authenticate your iPhone. You’ll be notified on your watch every time you unlock your iPhone successfully.



In case you do not want to unlock your iPhone with your Apple Watch, you can disable the Apple Watch wrist detection feature. Once you enable the feature, your iPhone will unlock automatically with your Apple Watch the next time you wear a face mask.

The feature is similar to how the Apple Watch unlock feature works on the Mac. On the Mac, the Apple Watch can be used to unlock their computers.

Recently, Apple released the iOS and iPad OS 14.4 update for its devices. The iOS 14.4 update now brings the ability to recognize smaller QR codes through the camera. The update also provides notifications for a scenario when the camera on an iPhone is unable to be verified as a new, genuine Apple camera in the iPhone 12 series models.

Along with these, a bunch of bug fixes are also included. Image artifacts appearing in HDR photos taken with iPhone 12 Pro, problems with the Fitness widget not updating correctly, a bug that could cause typing to be delayed and word suggestions not to appear when using the keyboard are all fixed in the latest update.

