Is Nothing planning to launch a smartphone?

With Nothing arriving in the industry just last year, it has already given a tough competition to other players in the TWS segment with its first ever product, the Nothing Ear (1). Now, it seems like the brand is working to bring a new product to the market soon, and it could be none other than a smartphone.

In a series of cryptic tweets, it seems like the CEO of Nothing, Carl Pei, is teasing a product that could be a smartphone. Where he tweeted that “He is back On Android” and that ”Android 12 is nice”, the official Twitter handle of Android joined the conversation by tweeting, ”We have a lot to catch up on, Carl”. Adding to the conversation, came in Snapdragon’s official account who tweeted a photo of three hands joining.

All of this could point towards a Nothing smartphone under development. This could also mean that it may run stock Android 12 and will be powered by a Snapdragon processor. However, it remains to be seen whether Nothing makes an announcement regarding the same in the upcoming days or weeks.

Talking about Nothing’ Ear (1), the TWS earbuds recently received an update. The new update brings Google Assistant, Alexa and Siri support to TWS earphones. The new feature is accessible and can be customized on both iOS and Android devices.

Now, one can have all the more enhanced experience with Nothing ear (1) as it comes with stronger Bluetooth pairing, more accurate battery display and supports online firmware updates. In addition, this feature also assists with an improved Find My Earbud function, making it easier to locate the earbuds in case they are misplaced.