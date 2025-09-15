Nothing Phone 3 Discount Offer Slashes Price to ₹34,999 for Old Users: Is It Worth the Upgrade?

Nothing has rolled out an appealing opportunity for its loyal users — the Nothing Phone 3 discount offer brings the device down to ₹34,999 for those upgrading from Phone (1) and Phone (2). This deal is available during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale, with the 12GB + 256GB variant offered at ₹34,999 and the 16GB + 512GB model at ₹44,999, providing discounts of up to ₹45,000.

Nothing Phone 3 Key Specs

The Nothing Phone 3 discount offer is designed to make its latest upgrades accessible to a wider audience. Here’s what you get with the device:

Display: A 6.67-inch AMOLED LTPS screen with a 1.5K Resolution (2800 x 1260 pixels), 30Hz to 120Hz refresh rate support, 10-bit colour depth, HDR10+, 1600 nits in HBM mode and 4500 nits peak brightness, 2160Hz PWM dimming, along with a 1000Hz touch sampling rate. It is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i.

A 6.67-inch AMOLED LTPS screen with a 1.5K Resolution (2800 x 1260 pixels), 30Hz to 120Hz refresh rate support, 10-bit colour depth, HDR10+, 1600 nits in HBM mode and 4500 nits peak brightness, 2160Hz PWM dimming, along with a 1000Hz touch sampling rate. It is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. Processor: Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Chipset for faster, more efficient performance.

Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Chipset for faster, more efficient performance. Camera: Triple 50MP rear cameras along with a 50MP front camera.

Triple 50MP rear cameras along with a 50MP front camera. Battery: A robust 5500mAh battery with 65W wired and 15W wireless charging support.

A robust 5500mAh battery with 65W wired and 15W wireless charging support. Software: Android 15-based Nothing OS 3.5, with an update to OS 4.0 coming soon.

These upgrades make the Phone 3 a notable step up from its predecessors in terms of power and functionality.

How to Claim the Offer?

To take advantage of this Nothing Phone 3 discount offer, users must register their Phone (1) or Phone (2) IMEI number at Flipkart. After verification, the price of the Phone 3 will drop and you’ll be able to see it during checkout, similar to how the regular exchange process works on Flipkart.

Should You Upgrade?

With the Nothing Phone 3 discount offer, upgrading becomes much more appealing. The original price of the device, which was Rs 79,999, was quite steep and made it irrelevant in the segment where devices like the Galaxy S25, iPhone 16, etc. exist.

However, at Rs 34,999 for the Phone 1 and Phone 2 users, the much improved processor, better display, advanced camera system, a larger battery, and faster charging are clear benefits. However, some users have pointed out that the Phone 3 lacks features like an LTPO display and Gorilla Glass Victus protection available in the Phone (2). Despite that, the Phone 3 is still a decent upgrade over the Phone 2.

Final Verdict

As per the co-founder of Nothing, the offer is more relevant for Phone 1 users who won’t be getting any major Android OS updates further, including the latest upcoming Nothing OS 4.0 based on Android 16. In our opinion, Phone 1 and Phone 2 users shouldn’t miss the offer and should definitely upgrade their devices if they plan to stick with Nothing for the coming years.